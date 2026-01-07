NewYork-Presbyterian Receives $20 Million Gift from Emilia Fazzalari to Launch Women’s Health Centers

Gift establishes new world-class women's health program in Manhattan and Westchester with focus on perimenopause and menopause

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYork-Presbyterian announced Wednesday a $20 million gift from entrepreneur and philanthropist Emilia Fazzalari to establish a new women's health program aimed at delivering coordinated, lifelong care, with a particular focus on perimenopause and menopause—areas long underrepresented in clinical care and research.

The gift creates the Emilia Fazzalari Women's Health Center of Excellence and the Emilia Fazzalari Women's Health Program, together known as Fazzalari Women's Health. The initiative will expand access to integrated, multidisciplinary care for women across Manhattan and Westchester.

"We have rethought and reorganized women's care in a meaningful way," said Fazzalari. "This model brings a new standard to women's health."

Fazzalari Women's Health organizes care around a woman's OB/GYN, supported by a coordinated team of specialists from NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia who remain engaged throughout a patient's health journey. The approach replaces fragmented visits with a single, continuous care experience, empowering women to be proactive and informed about their health.

Led by nationally recognized obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Mary Rosser, director of Fazzalari Women's Health, the program focuses on addressing women's evolving health needs across the lifespan, with dedicated expertise in perimenopause and menopause.

Care will be delivered by world-class doctors from Columbia at two locations: NewYork-Presbyterian The One in Westchester, a new advanced multispecialty center, and a Manhattan location on West 51st Street. Services include gynecologic, cardiovascular, mental health, neurocognitive, gastrointestinal and sexual health care; nutrition and exercise; and genetic screening. The program is among the region's few to offer comprehensive menopause management, providing personalized plans for both short-term symptoms and long-term health outcomes.

"We are grateful to Emilia for this meaningful gift, which allows us to better support women as active partners in their health, seeking to improve quality of life and extend longevity," said Dr. Rosser. "This model enables true coordination across specialties."

"Emilia Fazzalari has a bold vision for the future of women's health care, and we are proud to bring it to life together," said Dr. Mary D'Alton, obstetrician and gynecologist-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. "Her generosity enables us to scale compassionate, personalized care and make it accessible to more women."

