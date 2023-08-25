Dr. Denise T. Dickinson M.D. Is First in Kentucky to Offer Nonsurgical Treatment for Common Skin Cancer

Governor Andy Beshear Proclaims August 28September 1 Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Week in Kentucky

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer, today announced its availability in Kentucky at an event at the Louisville office of Dr. Denise T. Dickinson M.D. It is the first medical practice in the state to offer this GentleCure™ treatment experience.  

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinoma) that uses ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low-level x-rays to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells without bleeding, pain, surgical scarring or need for reconstructive surgery. A study published in the journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate for early-stage nonmelanoma, making it just as effective as traditional surgical treatment.

Dr. Dickinson noted, "Nearly 45,000 Kentuckians are expected to be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer this year alone, and it is absolutely essential for them to have information on all available treatment options, both surgical and nonsurgical, so they can make informed decisions about their care. Image-Guided SRT, the most exciting technological innovation in dermatology today, is the new standard of care for early-stage nonmelanoma skin cancer. We call it the GentleCure experience, and we are proud to be the first in Kentucky to offer it."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear echoed the importance of patient education as he proclaimed August 28September 1 Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Week. "Individuals with nonmelanoma skin cancer should discuss their treatment options with their doctors and other healthcare providers in a timely fashion," the proclamation asserted. "The Commonwealth of Kentucky is committed to promoting healthy lifestyle choices and encourages its citizens to learn about risk factors, preventive strategies, and available treatment options," it concluded.

Joining Dr. Dickinson at the announcement was Whitney Meadows, field representative for Dr. Rand Paul, U.S. Senator; Josie Hammon, field representative for U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell; and other dignitaries.

"We at SkinCure Oncology are delighted to partner with Dr. Dickinson to offer this highly effective, noninvasive treatment option for Kentuckians," said Kerwin Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago-based company. "Patients everywhere should have the choice of curing their nonmelanoma skin cancer without surgery."

About SkinCure Oncology
SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 50,000 patients having been treated over the last six years. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

