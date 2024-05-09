Dr. Devin Stephenson confirmed by Board of Governors as Florida Poly's 2nd president

LAKELAND, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Board of Governors (BOG) voted unanimously to confirm Dr. Devin Stephenson as the next president of Florida Polytechnic University on Wednesday, May 8.

Stephenson was selected as the institution's second president by the Florida Poly Board of Trustees (BOT) on April 15. His selection followed a thorough presidential search which narrowed the field to five highly qualified finalists.

"I believe all organizations define their existence through distinct seasons. The past 10 years have been a season of positioning, and now, I believe the university is poised for a vibrant season of advancement," said Stephenson, who holds a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama. "This next phase will be characterized by enrollment growth, infrastructure expansion, improved student success metrics, faculty recognition and innovation."

Stephenson, who currently leads Northwest Florida State College, brings to Florida Poly more than 15 years of experience in higher education leadership. Before his seven-year tenure as the college's president, he held executive administrative roles as president/CEO at esteemed community colleges across Alabama, Missouri, and Kentucky. He also served on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) Board of Trustees, chaired the SACSCOC Compliance and Reports Committee, and serves as a visiting committee chair. He currently serves as Florida's representative on the Executive Council of the Southern Regional Education Board's Executive Council.

During his time at Northwest Florida State College, Stephenson demonstrated significant success growing the institution's funding. Its Foundation's assets increased to over $63 million, grant acquisitions surpassed $66 million, and enhanced legislative appropriations exceeded $40 million.

"Following the rigorous selection process conducted by our Board of Trustees, I am pleased to convey our collective confidence in Dr. Stephenson's capabilities to lead our institution into its next phase of growth and excellence," said BOT Chair Cliff Otto. "The decision to select Dr. Stephenson aligns with the vision and mission of our University, emphasizing the significance of STEM education while ensuring access to a superior higher education experience in the state of Florida."

The BOG's confirmation vote comes two weeks after the BOT approved Stephenson's contract terms. His first day as University president will be Sunday, July 7.

