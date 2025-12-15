Florida Poly tops state in computer science, data science ranks Top 20 in U.S.

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University's undergraduate computer science and data science programs are among the best in the state and the nation, according to new rankings from Research.com, an online higher education resource.

The University's computer science program ranked No. 1 in Florida among public universities, while its data science program ranked among the nation's Top 20 for all public and private universities.

Florida Polytechnic University began the 2025-26 academic year on Monday, Aug. 18, with a record-breaking enrollment of more than 1,900 students. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Polytechnic University)

"These rankings underscore the high quality of our programs, as well as the talent and commitment of our faculty and students," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, the University's president. "At Florida Poly, we're building one of the nation's strongest STEM-focused universities, and recognitions like this show the growing impact of our work."

Florida Poly's data science program stood out by placing No. 18 overall and No. 11 among public universities nationwide. In addition, the program was recognized as the No. 4 most affordable data science undergraduate program in the U.S.

"We continually refine our academic programs to ensure students are acquiring knowledge in the most relevant, forward-looking technologies," said Dr. Brad Thiessen, Florida Poly's provost. "Being among the nation's best and most affordable programs strengthens our ability to attract ambitious students who want to innovate and lead."

Research.com determined program rankings based on several factors, including overall university quality, student program views, cost, earning potential, and research strength.

"These awards are a testament to the institution's dedication to academic excellence and student satisfaction with their programs," Research.com said on its webpage for the ranking.

In all, the University earned the following state and national rankings:

No. 1 computer science program in Florida (public)

No. 2 computer science program in Florida (public and private)

Top 20 data science program in the nation (public and private)

No. 11 data science program in the nation (public)

No. 4 most affordable data science program in the nation (public and private)

The new Research.com recognitions add to Florida Poly's growing national reputation for academic excellence.

In the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings, Florida Poly was named the No. 1 public college in the South for the fifth consecutive year and No. 3 best value public school in the region. The University also remains among the nation's Top 30 public engineering programs without a Ph.D. for the fifth year in a row. In WalletHub's 2026 College & University Rankings, Florida Poly ranked in the Top 10 nationally for overall career outcomes, No. 2 among public institutions, and No. 5 among public universities for best cost and financing.

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University