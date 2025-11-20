Florida Poly fuels $952 million in annual economic impact

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University is fueling Florida's economy with more than $952 million in annual economic activity, according to a new study by distinguished economist Dr. Rick Harper. The analysis shows the University contributes over $523 million each year to the state's gross domestic product (GDP), including more than $117 million directly within Polk County.

Florida Polytechnic University began the 2025-26 academic year on Monday, Aug. 18, with a record-breaking enrollment of more than 1,900 students. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Polytechnic University)

The University's economic activity stems from several key sources, including the University's operational spending, capital investments, student expenditures in the community, and the higher earning potential of its graduates. The study found that approximately 85% of Florida Poly's total economic impact is generated by the high skills, credentials, and increased earning power of its alumni.

"Florida Poly offers excellent value for monies expended to operate the University, yielding benefits well in excess of costs to students and the taxpayer alike," Harper said in the report. "The legislature showed foresight in committing resources to establish Florida Poly and encourage its growth. Its merit can be seen in the large economic impact per student that is driven primarily by excellent wage differentials versus competing programs."

The study also found that Florida Poly graduates earn, on average, $48,652 more per year than workers in Florida with only a high school diploma. This is the largest income differential among all universities in the State University System.

"Florida Poly was established to serve as a powerful economic engine for our state, and this study clearly shows that mission in action," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, Florida Poly president. "Our impact reaches far beyond campus, delivering exceptional value and a remarkable return on the state's investment in this University."

Other key findings in the study include:

While the average Florida job paid about $48,579 in 2025, the jobs most highly associated with Florida Poly degree programs paid an average of $90,235 statewide. At current enrollment levels, annual federal, state, and local tax revenue due to Florida Poly's economic impact is $125,184,166. Florida Poly's annual level of economic activity sustains 6,168 jobs and generates a total of $316 million in wages to workers and income to businesses. Florida Poly graduates earn an estimated $263,885 more over their first 10 career years than those with non-STEM degrees from other State University System institutions.



