DR. DOUGLAS WOLF APPOINTED TO CROHN'S AND COLITIS FOUNDATION'S NATIONAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Appointment Recognizes a Career of Excellence, Dedication, and Commitment to Patient Care

ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Douglas Wolf, United Digestive physician and Medical Director for the Center for Crohn's Disease & Ulcerative Colitis, has been appointed to the National Board of Trustees of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, the leading nonprofit organization focused on research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Dr. Wolf's career spans four decades, during which he has dedicated himself to advancing the understanding and treatment of IBD through clinical practice, research, and patient advocacy. He has conducted extensive clinical research on various aspects of IBD, including diagnostic testing, colonoscopy and capsule endoscopy, and biologic, small molecule, and nutritional therapy. Furthermore, he has lectured extensively, both nationally and internationally, on topics related to IBD and has been an active member of numerous professional medical organizations, including the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, where he has served on its National Scientific Advisory Committee and in other national leadership roles since 1997.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to accept this appointment to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's National Board of Trustees," expressed Dr. Wolf. "Throughout my career, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact that inflammatory bowel disease can have on individuals and their families. This appointment represents an opportunity to leverage my expertise and passion to drive positive change in the lives of those affected by IBD. I look forward to working collaboratively with my esteemed colleagues on the board."

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

