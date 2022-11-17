DR. ELIZABETH CHEROT JOINS MARCH OF DIMES AS SR. VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF MEDICAL & HEALTH OFFICER

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the nation's leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Health Officer effective January 9, 2023.

Dr. Cherot will lead March of Dimes' Office of Maternal and Child Health Impact, providing strategic direction and clinical expertise across the organization to help end the maternal and infant health crisis. She will be the organization's key physician leader in creating a unified vision and approach to improving maternal and infant health through new programs, education and advocacy. Dr. Cherot will also formulate and implement a strategy to guide programs across the country and operationalize key objectives in collaboration with partners, communities and patients.

"The current state of maternal morbidity and mortality in the United States is shockingly at odds with the values we purport to hold, and our place in the community of nations. When viewed through the perspective of race, the problem goes from shocking to frightening," Dr. Cherot said. "I am beyond proud to be joining March of Dimes in the fight for the health of all moms and babies by working to end preventable maternal and infant deaths, mitigate health risks and close the health equity gap for every family."

Dr. Cherot, a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, brings more than 21 years of experience managing numerous maternal and infant health initiatives. Most recently she served as the Chief Medical Officer for Axia Women's Health, one of the largest fully integrated Women's Health Care Groups in the United States where she oversaw over 2,500 colleagues, 500 providers, and 200 patient care center locations across five states. Dr. Cherot holds a medical degree from The University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry along with an Executive Master's Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Johns Hopkins University.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Cherot as Chief Medical and Health Officer," said Phyllis A. Dennery, MD, Professor and Chair of Pediatrics at Brown Alpert Medical School, Pediatric-in-Chief, Rhode Island Hospital, Medical Director, Hasbro Children's Hospital, and March of Dimes National Board of Trustees member. "With her clinical and leadership experience, Dr. Cherot will have a significant impact on our organization, our mission and the maternal and infant health field overall."

ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 84-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family. To learn more about March of Dimes, please visit marchofdimes.org .

