Dr. Eric D. Newman, Expert on Healthcare Quality, Joins Eon as Chief Innovation Officer

Dr. Newman spent 35 years with the Geisinger Health System in a variety of capacities, recently retiring as the Director of Quality and Innovation for their Medicine Institute in Danville, Pa. In his distinguished career, some of Dr. Newman's accolades include being named on the Best Doctors in America list annually since 2001 and receiving the Clinical Practice Management Award from the American College of Physicians, the Paulding Phelps Award for outstanding service to patients, community and the practice of medicine from the American College of Rheumatology, and the inaugural Henry Hood Medal for Clinical Excellence from the Geisinger Health System Board of Directors. He has also published over 50 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters and is the co-author of " Great Health Care: Making It Happen " (Springer Publishing, 2012).

In addition to his administrative, research, and clinical work, Dr. Newman has dedicated his career to quality improvement and process redesign, especially as it relates to the use of health information technology. He led multiple projects designed to improve the quality of care for patients, including the development of PACER, a specialized visual display software to improve quality and efficiency of care for patients with rheumatic disease; Ask-a-Doc, a novel e-consult program to integrate specialty and primary care physicians; and STAIR, a centralized program to provide reliable care for patients with pulmonary nodules and other important abnormalities.

Above all else, Dr. Newman is passionate about delivering the most patient-centered, reliable and efficient care possible. "In all of my years of experience and research, I finally feel there is a solution to the broken system I have spent my life trying to rectify," he said.

Eon Co-CEO Christine Spraker said, "We were elated to have Dr. Newman as an Eon client. We are ecstatic that he believes in our product so strongly that he has come out of retirement to join our team. In addition to being a highly respected physician, his unwavering commitment to improving the healthcare system in concrete ways aligns perfectly with Eon's mission. It is an honor to have him on board."

