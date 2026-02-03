Dr. Eric Leuthardt to Present Randomized Controlled Trial results on IpsiHand® at International Stroke Conference 2026

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandu, Inc., a healthcare technology company developing brain-computer interface–enabled solutions for post-stroke recovery, today announced that Dr. Eric Leuthardt will present results of a randomized controlled trial studying the IpsiHand® system at the International Stroke Conference (ISC) 2026, taking place February 4–6, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The oral abstract titled "A randomized trial of an at-home brain computer interface therapy compared to standard exercise therapy for chronic upper extremity motor deficit after stroke" will be presented during the conference's closing plenary session on Friday, February 6 at 1:09 PM–1:21 PM, by Eric C. Leuthardt, MD, Professor of Neurosurgery and Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, principal investigator and first author on the study. The trial evaluates the clinical performance of IpsiHand®, Kandu's FDA-cleared brain-computer interface device designed to support upper-extremity motor recovery in stroke survivors with paralysis.

"The results being presented at ISC are from a randomized, post-market study of a commercially available system that evaluated a brain-computer interface–enhanced approach compared to traditional home therapy for chronic stroke survivors engaged in upper extremity rehabilitation," said Eric C. Leuthardt, MD. "The results of this study will be a critical contribution to the existing body of research examining the role of these technologies in stroke recovery."

"Kandu's participation in ISC 2026 underscores our commitment to advancing rigorous clinical study of innovative solutions for stroke recovery," said Leo Petrossian, CEO of Kandu, Inc. "By sharing randomized trial data with the clinical and research community, we aim to support informed dialogue around the role of brain-computer interface technology in post-stroke care."

Kandu will also exhibit at ISC 2026 and engage with clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals to discuss the use of brain-computer interface technology in stroke recovery.

About Kandu, Inc.

Kandu, Inc. is pioneering an integrated approach to stroke recovery, combining FDA-cleared brain-computer interface technology with personalized care delivery models. The company's IpsiHand® device enables stroke survivors with upper-extremity paralysis to regain functional movement by leveraging neural intent and neuroplasticity. Kandu's solutions are designed to extend recovery beyond the hospital, supporting improved mobility, independence, and quality of life while creating durable value for patients, providers, and investors.

For more information, visit kandu.com.

