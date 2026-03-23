Dr. Green Services Advises Texas Homeowners: March Is the Critical Window to Strengthen Lawns and Stop Spring Weeds

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin rising across North Texas, lawns are starting to emerge from winter dormancy. According to lawn care experts at Dr. Green Services, March is one of the most important months for homeowners to strengthen grass roots, prevent weeds, and prepare lawns for the extreme heat of the Texas summer.

Dr. Green Services

During winter dormancy, turfgrass slows its growth and conserves energy. However, as soil temperatures rise into the mid-50s and 60s, warm-season grasses such as Bermuda and St. Augustine begin to wake up and rebuild their root systems. At the same time, aggressive spring weeds like crabgrass, goosegrass, and spurge also begin germinating.

Because of this overlap, early spring lawn treatments play a major role in determining how a lawn performs throughout the growing season.

"March is when lawns begin rebuilding their root systems," said James Tatum, Director of Operations for the Texas region at Dr. Green Services. "When homeowners strengthen roots early and prevent weeds before they emerge, lawns are much better prepared to handle summer heat, drought, and stress."

Dr. Green Services recommends a three-step strategy for Texas lawns during early spring.

First, liquid aeration helps loosen compacted soil so oxygen, water, and nutrients can reach developing roots more effectively. Unlike mechanical core aeration, liquid aeration works throughout the soil profile without pulling plugs or disturbing turf that is just coming out of dormancy. More information about the differences between these methods is available here:

https://drgreenservices.com/liquid-aeration-vs-core-aeration/

Second, balanced fertilizer applications provide essential nutrients that help grass rebuild energy reserves after winter. Proper fertilization encourages deeper root development and promotes thicker, healthier turf.

Third, pre-emergent weed control helps stop invasive weeds before they have a chance to grow. When applied at the correct time, pre-emergent treatments form a protective barrier in the soil that prevents many common spring weeds from germinating. A detailed explanation of these treatments can be found here:

https://drgreenservices.com/pre-emergent-vs-post-emergent/

By combining aeration, fertilization, and weed prevention early in the season, lawns are able to establish stronger roots and thicker turf before weeds and summer stress arrive.

Dr. Green Services has provided professional lawn care for more than 40 years. The company works directly with leading manufacturers to develop custom fertilizer blends designed specifically for regional soil conditions and climate.

For more information about professional lawn care services, visit:

https://drgreenservices.com

Contact:

Ryan Van Haastrecht

[email protected]

800-465-2934

SOURCE Dr. Green Services