Deep snowpack is impacting spring lawn health, and liquid aeration will be essential once the ground thaws.

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Green Services is alerting Chicago-area homeowners that this winter's heavy snow cover is causing significant soil compaction, putting spring lawn health at risk. With more than a foot of snow sitting on many Chicagoland lawns, experts warn that the added weight and persistent freeze/thaw cycles are tightening soil structure and limiting root activity.

How Heavy Snow Causes Soil Compaction

Dr. Green Services Alerts Chicago Homeowners: Heavy Snow Cover Is Increasing Soil Compaction This Winter

Deep snow and ice layers press down on the soil for long periods. As temperatures fluctuate, repeated freezing and thawing lock the soil even tighter. Foot traffic on snow-covered turf compounds the problem, restricting the flow of air, water, and nutrients that roots need for early spring recovery.

What Homeowners Will See After the Melt

Once the snow begins to thaw, homeowners may notice:

Slow or uneven spring green-up

Thin or patchy turf

Pooling water

Higher risk of spring lawn fungus

Weak recovery from winter damage

These symptoms reflect underlying compaction that limits oxygen and moisture movement in the root zone.

Why Liquid Aeration Is Essential This Spring

Liquid aeration offers a clean and effective solution for reversing winter soil compaction. Unlike mechanical/core aeration—which struggles in muddy, waterlogged spring soil—liquid aeration works at the molecular level to expand and loosen compacted areas without leaving behind messy cores.

This treatment restores airflow to the root system, improves water absorption, and accelerates turf recovery after months of compression.

How Homeowners Can Protect Their Lawn

Dr. Green Services recommends that homeowners:

Avoid walking on snow-covered turf

Watch for pooling water as temperatures rise

Schedule spring liquid aeration early

Monitor for potential fungus as the lawn wakes up

Dr. Green Services' Spring Support

To help Chicago-area homeowners recover from this challenging winter, Dr. Green Services is offering free spring liquid aeration for all customers. With 40 years of Chicagoland expertise, the company provides trusted, science-backed solutions to ensure lawns bounce back strong this spring.

As a long-standing leader in Chicago lawn care, Dr. Green Services encourages homeowners to act early and take proactive steps to protect turf health as the snow begins to melt.

Contact:

Name: Ryan Van Haastrecht

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 800-465-2934

SOURCE Dr. Green Services