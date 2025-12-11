Dr. Green Services Alerts DFW Homeowners to Winter Lawn Damage from January Freeze/Thaw Cycles

Local experts explain how rapid freeze/thaw swings can stress turf and why winter protection steps matter now.

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is known for erratic temperature swings that place significant stress on local lawns. This year, homeowners have already seen afternoons in the 60s followed by overnight drops into the 20s. These sudden shifts cause turf to briefly "wake up" before being hit by freezing temperatures again, resulting in widespread winter injury.

Understanding Seasonal Turf Stress

Dr. Green Services

Warm periods can trigger turf respiration and slight "green-up." However, when temperatures plunge, the rapid freeze can damage plant cells and roots. Additionally, the region experiences extended winter dry spells, which increase dehydration and compound stress. Last winter, DFW recorded more than a dozen freeze/thaw cycles, highlighting the urgency of proper winter care.

The Role of Growth Inhibitors

Dr. Green Services applies winter growth inhibitors to help stabilize turf during these unpredictable temperature swings. These treatments keep grass in a consistent dormant state, preventing repeated transitions in and out of growth. This proactive approach reduces shock, conserves plant resources, and prevents turf decline that often becomes visible in early spring. This technique underscores Dr. Green Services' commitment to preventing damage before it occurs.

Challenges for Texas Turf Types

Bermuda, St. Augustine, and Zoysia grass varieties are especially vulnerable to freeze/thaw swings and drought conditions. Because these warm-season grasses are not adapted to rapid winter temperature fluctuations, they require additional protection during January and February.

Expert Insights

"Our unpredictable climate makes dormancy protection essential," said James Tatum, Director of Operations at Dr. Green Services. "Growth inhibitors give turf the stability it needs to survive winter stress and come back stronger in spring." With decades of local expertise, Dr. Green Services continues to help DFW homeowners protect their lawns from extreme weather patterns.

Recommended Actions for Homeowners

Homeowners can help reduce winter stress by lightly watering during extended warm spells, avoiding heavy foot traffic on frozen turf, and scheduling winter monitoring. Following Dr. Green Services' guidance can further reduce weather-related turf damage.

Dr. Green Services' Comprehensive Care

Beyond growth inhibitor applications, Dr. Green Services provides winter turf monitoring and region-specific programs designed around DFW's climate challenges.

Preventing Spring Damage

By taking preventive steps now, homeowners can avoid costly spring recovery and ensure healthier grass when temperatures rise. Dr. Green Services remains committed to protecting local lawns through expert guidance and proactive winter treatments.

