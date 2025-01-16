Dr. Green Services Launches New U.S.-Focused Brand with Enhanced Website

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Green Services is excited to announce the launch of its newly designed website, complete with an updated logo and brand identity, specifically focusing on its U.S. operations. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's journey to provide high-quality lawn care services tailored exclusively to Chicagoland, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Northwest Indiana residents.

The newly launched website provides an intuitive platform for customers to access information about their services easily, benefit from seasonal promotions, and take advantage of special offers like free grub control and aeration. Homeowners are encouraged to explore their service offerings and take the first step in creating the lawn of their dreams. To learn more, visit drgreenservices.com.

The separation from the Doctor Green family, primarily catering to the Canadian market, allows Dr. Green Services to concentrate wholly on delivering the best lawn, mosquito and pest control services within the United States. This substantial change was made to reinforce their dedication to American homeowners and to highlight their expertise in the unique conditions of U.S. lawns. With over 40 years of experience, Dr. Green Services is committed to enriching local lawns, ensuring they remain green, lush, and pest-free. Their focus on local service means they are deeply attuned to each community's needs, cultivating long-lasting client relationships. This dedication to quality has made them a trusted name in lawn care across multiple regions.

Dr. Green Services offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the specific needs of their clients. Their Very Best Lawn Care program includes top-tier treatments such as premium fertilizer, guaranteed weed control, complimentary aeration, grub control, and fungicide application. Their certified technicians bring local expertise to every project, ensuring each lawn receives customized care considering the area's climate and soil conditions. Combining professional knowledge with the latest technology and eco-friendly practices, they help homeowners achieve vibrant outdoor spaces. This comprehensive approach enhances curb appeal and promotes a healthier environment for families.

As Dr. Green Services embarks on this new chapter, they remain committed to extensive customer satisfaction and exceptional results. They aim not just to meet but exceed expectations through tailored lawn care programs. The team leverages its extensive expertise to address each unique lawn challenge, helping homeowners create the outdoor spaces of their dreams. By fostering open communication and personalized service, Dr. Green Services ensures that every client's needs are met with care and attention.

About Dr. Green Services

Dr. Green Services has been a leading lawn care and pest control solution provider since 1985, operating with a family-owned ethos. The company prides itself on its commitment to eco-friendly practices and provides clients with comprehensive, tailored solutions for their outdoor spaces. Trust Dr. Green Services to help you achieve the beautiful, healthy lawn you deserve!

Contact Information

Name: Ryan Van Haastrecht

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 800-465-2934

SOURCE Dr. Green Services