Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin Joins MDVIP Practice Focused on Empowering Her Patients

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP is excited to announce the opening of a new affiliated family medicine practice led by Jada Moore-Ruffin, MD, FAAFP in Atlanta, Georgia. Now serving patients throughout the greater Atlanta area — including Sandy Springs, Buckhead, Dunwoody and surrounding communities well beyond the Perimeter – her office is located at 755 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Suite 540, in Atlanta.

Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin, who is double board-certified in Family Medicine and Obesity Medicine, is known for bringing energy, empathy and proactive care to every patient interaction. Affectionately known as "Dr. Jada" in the community, she blends her clinical expertise with a wellness-minded, holistic voice that extends beyond the exam room — from physician-supervised weight-loss programs to motivational wellness coaching and community events. Whether she's sharing strategies for hormone balance, lifestyle changes or sustainable health, Dr. Jada's approachable style and emphasis on prevention empower people to take charge of their well-being every day.

Her Promise with MDVIP

Over her 29-year career, Dr. Jada has seen the medical landscape shift in ways that diminish the relationship and healthcare decisions between the two people in the exam room – the patient and physician. She's seen physician burnout, patient frustration, and feels the "rush" of needing to see more patients, turning her line of work into quantity over quality.

That's where MDVIP comes in. With smaller patient panels, seamless integration, and access to a Wellness Program, Dr. Jada is able to untangle herself from the issues that continue to affect physicians and patients nationwide.

"I chose the MDVIP model to create space—for connection, for conversation, and for care that isn't rushed. Optimal health is built through time, attention, and partnership—not rushed visits," Dr. Jada says, "That time allows us to listen more closely, look at the full picture, and create a clear, realistic plan that aligns with that person's life, pace, and goals. The MDVIP model puts patients back at the center of their care and allows me the opportunity to build meaningful, lasting relationships with each person I serve."

Patients with Dr. Jada can expect:

The MDVIP Wellness Program: Expect comprehensive screenings and tests and a custom wellness plan designed for you.

Better Doctor-Patient Relationship: 97% of MDVIP members are satisfied with their relationship (vs 58% in traditional PCP).

Same/Next-Day Appointments: See Dr. Jada quickly and take your time during each appointment.

A Dedicated Doctor: See Dr. Jada when you go to the office — not someone else like a nurse practitioner or physician assistant.

Travel Benefits: If you need urgent care while traveling, your physician can help arrange your care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor.

Medical Centers of Excellence: For patients who need care beyond what is available locally, MDVIP can connect your doctor with specialists at some of the country's leading medical institutions.

About Jada Moore-Ruffin, MD, FAAFP

Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin is a double board-certified physician in Family and Obesity Medicine providing personalized, prevention-focused care through her MDVIP-affiliated practice in Atlanta. With decades of experience as both a clinician and medical educator, Dr. Jada blends evidence-based medicine with lifestyle, metabolic, and wellness strategies to support lasting, high-quality health. She is also the founder of REAL Weight Loss + Wellness and widely known for her expertise in obesity, menopause, hormone imbalance, sustainable weight loss and long-term well-being.

Contact Information:

755 Mount Vernon Highway NE Suite 540

Atlanta, GA 30328

(404) 464-8749

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in personalized, preventive healthcare. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how healthcare works by reducing patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and emphasizing proactive health management.

Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 physicians and 430,000+ members across the country. MDVIP represents an evolution of primary care—centered on prevention, deeper relationships, and proactive health planning. The model helps physicians spend more meaningful time with patients and stay ahead of emerging health risks through personalized insights and advanced preventive screenings.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com .

