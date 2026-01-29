Kansas City Doctors Respond to Local Primary Care Gaps

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents across Kansas City will soon be able to receive a more personal model of primary care as longtime local physicians Dr. Nora Gomez and Dr. Paul Hura will open a new MDVIP-affiliated practice focused on prevention and deeper physician-patient relationships.

Dr. Nora Gomez Dr. Paul Hura

For years, patients in Kansas City have faced longer wait times, difficulty getting appointments, and a growing dependence on urgent care for issues that should be managed in primary care. Drs. Gomez and Hura, who have practiced medicine locally in the Kansas City area since 1999, see the new practice as a way to address those gaps while returning to the kind of thoughtful, relationship-centered medicine that first inspired their careers.

The practice, located at 1010 Carondelet Drive Suite 114 in Kansas City, will open to patients February 27, 2026 and will offer a membership-based primary care model designed to reduce rushed visits and allow patients to consistently see the same primary care physician for their ongoing healthcare needs.

"Primary care has become increasingly rushed, and many patients feel like they're moving through the system without someone truly knowing them," said Dr. Nora Gomez, a board-certified family medicine physician who earned her medical degree from the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Medicine and completed her family medicine training at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital before establishing her practice in Kansas City, where she has cared for families for 25 years. "I want to slow things down, listen, and spend the time it takes to focus on prevention and wellness so people can stay healthier over the long term."

Restoring Trust, Continuity, and Guidance

Both physicians describe seeing patients wait weeks for appointments, lose longtime doctors to consolidation, and increasingly rely on urgent care as a substitute for continuous primary care. Their new model creates space for trust, education, and shared decision-making that is often lost in high-volume systems.

"It is still a people business," Dr. Paul Hura said. "Patients want a doctor who knows them well and notices when something appears abnormal. This practice lets us bring that sense of continuity back."

A Model Designed Around Prevention and Time

Drs. Gomez and Hura will transition to a smaller practice model designed to reduce rushed visits and support a stronger focus on prevention. Members receive an advanced annual wellness program with screenings aimed at earlier detection of risks, along with ongoing support to manage conditions and maintain long-term health.

The shift represents a meaningful transition for Dr. Hura, an internal medicine physician who has spent most of his 26-year career caring for seriously ill patients in the hospital.

"Hospital medicine is often reactive. You meet people when they are already very sick," Dr. Paul Hura said. "With MDVIP, I will finally have the opportunity to partner with patients earlier, help prevent or delay illness, and build relationships that truly influence outcomes."

About Dr. Nora Gomez

Dr. Nora Gomez is a family medicine physician in the Kansas City area who has been practicing medicine for the last 25 years. She chose family medicine because it allows her to care for the whole person, including physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Over time, she has seen more formal, corporate influences in healthcare lead to higher patient volumes, shorter visits, and increasing frustration for patients who struggle to get enough time with their doctor. She values long-term continuity, explaining that the longer she knows a patient and their life context, the better she can understand what may be causing their health issues and tailor treatment plans that improve outcomes. Dr. Gomez is joining MDVIP because she believes it is a model that will allow her to slow down, spend more time with each patient, and focus more on prevention, wellness, quality of life, and longevity, rather than rushing through visits in a high-volume system. Learn more at www.mdvip.com/doctors/noragomezmd .

About Dr. Paul Hura

Dr. Paul Hura is an internal medicine physician who has practiced in Kansas City since 1999. After completing his internal medicine residency at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Illinois, he moved to Kansas City and helped start a hospitalist program with the St. Luke's-Shawnee Health System. He has spent his career caring for adults in the hospital, in primary care, and in post-acute and geriatric settings. As a third-generation physician, he describes medicine as something he grew up around and has remained committed to evidence-based care while also valuing the "art" of medicine and the human side of the physician-patient relationship. Dr. Hura is joining MDVIP to move from primarily reactive hospital care to a more preventive and personalized primary care model, where he can partner with patients earlier, spend more time with them, and help prevent or lessen serious illness before it leads to hospitalization. Learn more at www.mdvip.com/doctors/paulhuramd .

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in personalized, preventive, and primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by reducing patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and emphasizing both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 physicians and 430,000+ members across the country.

MDVIP goes beyond primary care by combining a focus on prevention, diagnostics, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model gives physicians tools to focus their time on prevention, personalized insights, and proactive health management.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit www.mdvip.com .

