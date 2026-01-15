Dr. Laura Lee Kinney Brings Patients a Prevention-First Model of Primary Care with MDVIP

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients across the Lowcountry can now choose a more personalized approach to primary care through MDVIP with Laura Lee Kinney, MD. Dr. Kinney, who has been practicing in the Charleston community for 26 years, is proud to kick off the new year by joining MDVIP to provide healthcare that goes beyond concierge medicine.

In an era where patients struggle to secure timely appointments, let alone receive the focused, in-depth care they deserve, Dr. Kinney's MDVIP practice offers a solution that prioritizes time, continuity and individualized attention. Through membership-based care, her patients benefit from same or next-day appointments, extended visits, and enjoy a doctor-patient relationship that is built around their needs.

"So much of healthcare today operates with a 'band-aid approach' – addressing symptoms with quick fixes," she says. "I don't believe it leads to meaningful, lasting health. Taking the time to understand the whole person is what allows for real progress to happen. Now, with MDVIP, I have the time and space to offer that to each and every patient."

Proactive Care for Today and Tomorrow

With more than 26 years of clinical experience, Dr. Kinney brings a depth of knowledge that allows her to guide adult patients – young and mature – with confidence. For younger patients, her focus is on prevention and empowering individuals to take an active role in their health and build a strong foundation for long-term wellness. For those with chronic conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, her approach focuses on management tactics, thoughtful intervention, and ongoing support.

Dr. Kinney offers the MDVIP Wellness Program Plus. In addition to the comprehensive screenings that are part of its core Annual Wellness Program, this enhanced assessment includes advanced testing for cognitive, cardiovascular, and metabolic health.

About Laura Lee Kinney, MD

Dr. Laura Lee Kinney is a board-certified internal medicine physician. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1996 and completed both her internship and residency in Internal Medicine there, laying the foundation for more than 26 years of clinical practice.

She has been recognized as Best Primary Care Doctor by HealthLinks Magazine (2021, 2025) and was a Charleston Choice finalist for Best Primary Care Provider in the Post and Courier (2025). She is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in personalized, preventive healthcare. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how healthcare works by reducing patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and emphasizing proactive health management.

Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 physicians and 430,000+ members across the country. MDVIP represents an evolution of concierge-style primary care—centered on prevention, deeper relationships, and proactive health planning. The model helps physicians spend more meaningful time with patients and stay ahead of emerging health risks through personalized insights and advanced preventive screenings.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

