Dr. James Nickman Installed as President of Minnesota Dental Association

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. James Nickman, a pediatric dentist at Metropolitan Pediatric Dental Associates and associate clinical professor at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, has been installed as president of the Minnesota Dental Association for the 2020-2021 term at the Association's (MDA) annual House of Delegates meeting.

Dr. Nickman is actively involved in organized dentistry. He currently serves as the chair of the Minnesota Dental Political Action Committee (MINDENPAC) and is a member of the MDA's Barriers to Care Committee, Legislative Affairs Committee, and Minnesota Mission of Mercy Committee.

He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, a member of the Pierre Fauchard Academy, a fellow in the American College of Dentists, and a fellow in the International College of Dentists. He is also a past president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and of the Minnesota Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Additionally, he has served on the Board of Trustees of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Dr. Nickman takes an active role in charitable dental activities, volunteering his time and services to the Minnesota Mission of Mercy and Healthy Smiles Healthy Children Foundation Dental Home Day.

Dr. Nickman graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1997 and obtained a Master of Science degree in Pediatric Dentistry from the University of Minnesota in 1999.

In his spare time, Dr. Nickman enjoys spending time with his family, the outdoors, and traveling.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

