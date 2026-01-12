Dr. Jamison Allen in Northern Illinois Offers New Level of Personalized Care with MDVIP

GENEVA, Ill. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the largest provider of membership-based healthcare in the U.S., today announced that board-certified family medicine physician Jamison Allen, DO, has launched an MDVIP-affiliated practice in Northern Illinois. Dr. Allen, who works at office locations in Geneva and Sycamore, is currently enrolling patients who want more time, personalized attention and a closer relationship with their primary care doctor.

"I went into family medicine because I enjoy caring for people of all ages, from children to old age," said Dr. Allen, who has been practicing in the community for 25 years. "What excites me most about switching to the MDVIP model is the ability to really dig into prevention and coach patients to avoid health issues before they become bigger problems while helping them optimize longevity."

A New Level of Personalized Care

Dr. Allen's new practice offers patients a solution to many of their frustrations with traditional primary care, from long waits to schedule an appointment and limited time with the doctor, to not having all of their concerns addressed.

As an MDVIP-affiliate, Dr. Allen provides distinctive services and benefits to his patients, including:

A smaller patient panel, which allows for same-day or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes

Ability to reach him by phone for urgent matters after hours and on weekends

Comprehensive yearly health assessment with advanced diagnostic tests and screenings that give a more complete view of a patient's health status

Personalized wellness coaching targeted to the patient's specific health goals

Seamless care coordination when traveling through the nationwide MDVIP network

Preventive Medicine Empowers Patients

Through its emphasis on disease prevention and early detection, the MDVIP model has been shown to improve health outcomes, including:

70-80% reduction in hospitalizations

Fewer visits to the emergency room and urgent care

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain unrivaled patient satisfaction scores of 96%, and the network's annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90%.

About Jamison Allen, DO

Dr. Allen earned his medical degree from Midwestern University's Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Illinois. He completed his internship at Mercy General Health Partners in Muskegon, Michigan, and his residency in Family Medicine, where he was chief resident, at Rush-Copley Hospital in Aurora, Illinois. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Outside of his practice, Dr. Allen enjoys woodworking, playing guitar and hockey.

For more information or to schedule a meet and greet with Dr. Allen, visit mdvip.com/jamisonallendo, or contact his office:

Primary Office

1000 South Randall Road, Suite 225

Geneva, IL 60134

Phone: (630) 879-3500

Secondary Office

2560 Hauser Ross Drive, Suite 450

Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: (815) 748-3040

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in personalized, preventive healthcare. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how healthcare works by reducing patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and emphasizing proactive health management.

Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 physicians and 430,000+ members across the country. MDVIP represents an evolution of concierge-style primary care—centered on prevention, deeper relationships, and proactive health planning. The model helps physicians spend more meaningful time with patients and stay ahead of emerging health risks through personalized insights and advanced preventive screenings.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

