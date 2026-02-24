Pioneer in Men's Health Opens MDVIP Practice in Coral Springs to Help Men Take Control of Their Health with Preventive, Personalized Care

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Leonard Kaufman, one of South Florida's leading pioneers in men's health and urology, is opening a first-of-its-kind MDVIP-affiliated men's health practice in Coral Springs designed to revolutionize how men experience comprehensive, preventive care for sexual health, erectile dysfunction, hormonal optimization, and long-term wellness.

After more than 25 years practicing men's health and urology in South Florida, Dr. Kaufman is bringing his expertise to a new model that gives men what they've never had: time, continuity, and a physician who treats the whole person rather than isolated symptoms. The practice is one of the first men's health-focused practices within the MDVIP membership network, combining deep urology expertise with a prevention-oriented approach to sexual performance, hormonal health, cardiometabolic risk, and longevity.

"Men typically come in because something doesn't feel right, whether its performance issues, declining energy, changes in how their body responds to exercise. For many men, finally getting a diagnosis is incredibly gratifying. It validates what they've been experiencing and gives them a path forward. My goal is to use those moments to look deeper, uncover underlying risks like cardiovascular disease or metabolic issues, and help men take control of their health—not just manage symptoms."

A 2023 Cleveland Clinic survey found that 44% of men skip annual physicals, even though most believe they're living healthy lifestyles. Many men only seek care when something goes wrong, and often those concerns around sexual health, energy levels, or hormone changes are early warning signs of serious underlying conditions.

Dr. Kaufman's practice transforms those entry points into opportunities for prevention and proactive monitoring. The model is designed to support comprehensive wellness evaluations, advanced diagnostic testing, proactive follow-ups, and continuity of care. It also enables him to maintain a smaller patient panel, allowing longer same or next-day appointments, after-hours communication when needed and the time to build the trust required for men to discuss deeply personal health concerns.

In South Florida's diverse communities, language builds trust. Dr. Kaufman is fluent in both English and Spanish, with approximately 30% of patient interactions conducted in Spanish.

"In many cases, being able to speak with patients in their primary language, whether that's English or Spanish, immediately builds trust," Dr. Kaufman said. "When men feel understood and at ease, they're far more likely to open up about concerns they might otherwise keep to themselves."

The new practice is located at 5411 North University Drive in Coral Springs and is now enrolling patients. To enroll or learn more, call (954) 228-0924.

About Dr. Leonard Kaufman

Dr. Leonard Kaufman is a board-certified urologist and men's health physician with more than 25 years of experience practicing in South Florida. His clinical focus includes urology, hormonal health, sexual health, and preventive men's healthcare, with an emphasis on long-term, relationship-driven care.

Dr. Kaufman completed a fellowship in male infertility and andrology at the University of Illinois at Chicago following his urology residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, holds an MBA in Health Management and Policy from the University of Miami, and is fluent in English and Spanish. Learn more about Dr. Kaufman at www.mdvip.com/doctors/leonardkaufmanmd .

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in supporting physicians to provide personalized, preventive, and primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by helping affiliated physicians reduce patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and an emphasis on both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 affiliated physicians and 430,000+ members across the country.

MDVIP goes beyond primary care by combining a focus on prevention, wellness, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model gives physicians tools to focus their time on prevention, personalized insights, and proactive health management.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit www.mdvip.com .

