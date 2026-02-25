MDVIP Appoints Alyssa Schaefer as Chief Marketing Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP today announced the appointment of Alyssa Schaefer as Chief Marketing Officer, effective February 2. The appointment reflects MDVIP's investment in leadership that deeply understands the needs of physicians and patients, reinforcing the company's commitment to improving the lives of both.

Schaefer brings more than 20 years of experience in brand strategy and performance marketing, leading to scaled businesses with unique value propositions. She will continue to build MDVIP's consumer marketing engine to expand awareness, support physician practice growth, and advance the company's mission to reshape the primary care experience nationwide.

Most recently, Schaefer served as General Manager and Chief Experience Officer at Laurel Road, a digital banking platform serving healthcare professionals nationwide. She brings a deep understanding of physicians to her new role at MDVIP. At Laurel Road, Schaefer's work centered on understanding the unique pressures physicians face – from time constraints to burn out – and creating offerings that met their specific needs, alleviating burdens and enabling their financial goals.

"As we continue building on MDVIP's success, we're investing in talent that deeply understands customer experience and the needs of our community," said Larry Kutscher, CEO and Board Chairman of MDVIP. "Alyssa has spent years focused on understanding what physicians need to thrive. Her experience building and leading teams makes her the right leader to unlock the potential of our physician community and reinforce the importance and opportunity of personalized primary care."

"MDVIP is where purpose and performance come together to make healthier lives happen," said Alyssa Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer of MDVIP. "I'm thrilled to be building on the great momentum here and proud to join a company that gives physicians the time, tools, and relationships they need to deliver exceptional care. There's an incredible opportunity ahead, and I'm excited to help bring MDVIP's story to more patients and physicians across the country."

Earlier in her career, Schaefer held senior leadership roles at American Express and American Express Global Business Travel, where she led global marketing initiatives and partnered with sales and product teams across international markets. She currently advises Titan, an AI platform for banking, on go-to-market strategy and product innovation.

Schaefer joins MDVIP as the company marks 100 consecutive quarters of growth, underscoring the continued demand for personalized, relationship-based primary care and its commitment to investing in talent to bring that to life.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in supporting physicians to provide personalized, preventive, and primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by helping affiliated physicians reduce patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and an emphasis on both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 affiliated physicians and 430,000+ members across the country.

MDVIP goes beyond primary care by combining a focus on prevention, wellness, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model gives physicians tools to focus their time on prevention, personalized insights, and proactive health management.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

