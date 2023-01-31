Dr. Javad Sajan Reviews The Best FTM Top Surgeon

Javad Sajan, M.D. Of Allure Esthetic Customizes FTM Top Surgery For Every Patient

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Female-to-male top surgery, more commonly known as FTM top surgery, requires an experienced and precise plastic surgeon to achieve the best results. As one of the top plastic surgeons who perform a high volume of drainless FTM top surgery, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery in Seattle, Washington knows this all too well. On his podcast, Dr. Javad Sajan reviews the top surgeries he has done in the past with the patients themselves.

On the latest episode of the podcast, Dr. Sajan reviews an FTM top surgery he did for a patient named, Killian, who also starred in Episode Four of his TV series. This involved the double incision chest reconstruction technique where Dr. Sajan worked closely with the patient to determine the ideal placement and shape of the incisions based on what was necessary for the patient's anatomy.

Dr. Sajan reviews these options with all of his prospective FTM top surgery patients and encourages them to be part of the entire process. For example, he provides patients three incision choices: straight, follow the pec, and curved shaped incisions. In the adjoining podcast episode, Dr. Sajan says to Killian, "I wanted to create the most unique and custom look for you. Right now, top surgery has certain things that are standard and not standard with incision shape, incision orientation, nipple position, chest shape, and so many of these variables. I try to understand 'What does this person want?' number one. And, number two, how are we going to get there, and is it possible?"

Every transgender patient who comes to Allure Esthetic for care can expect a friendly and affirming environment. Dr. Sajan works with each patient individually to craft their ideal chest.

About Javad Sajan, MD: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery is a world renowned plastic surgeon who specializes in gender affirming surgery including FTM top surgery, MTF breast augmentation, tracheal shave, and body feminization/masculinization. Located in Seattle, WA patients of all gender identities come from around the world to seek care with Dr. Sajan at Allure Esthetic.

