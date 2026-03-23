Recently Combined Qualis, InTrack Radar Technologies, and Tektonux Platform Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

Dave Walsh to lead integration and development of combined company's product and software portfolio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent merger of Qualis, InTrack Radar Technologies ("InTrack"), and Tektonux, the combined company has named technology leader David Walsh as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of the new organization. Using his commercial product success with mission critical systems, Mr. Walsh will accelerate the integration of the company's software, hardware, and engineering capabilities into ready-to-field products serving new missions aligned with customer requirements.

The U.S. military is seeking rapid innovation driven by strategic competition and the need to maintain a technological advantage. The integrated platform – a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners – meets this demand by creating a new space and missile defense leader producing and continuously improving its specialized systems faster than the pace of near-peer adversaries. These integrated systems reduce the number of warfighters required to identify, track, and respond to exponentially more emerging threats in dynamic environments. By introducing an AI-enabled user experience to cutting-edge hardware, the company's products improve the performance of ballistic missile early warning, space surveillance, and command and control (C2) systems.

Mr. Walsh has directed the product development, engineering strategy, and technical vision – most recently as Chief Technology Officer of Parry Labs – for edge computing and digital systems integration on DoW programs. He has been leading engineering teams at top-tier technology companies for over a decade, including Collins Aerospace, Leidos, and General Atomics. His drive to innovate in near real-time with systems in the field is rooted in his own experiences demanding mission-critical product iteration as an uncrewed aircraft system operator deployed with the U.S. Army for MQ-1C Gray Eagle and RQ-7B Shadow missions.

"I am delighted to join this mission," said Mr. Walsh. "By strategically aligning these companies we can transform our individual best-in-class C2 software services, radars, and electronic warfare components into end-to-end systems that warfighters can deploy now. I look forward to leveraging my product development and integration experience to architect and scale the company's capabilities into modular systems that deliver more lethality, faster for our customers."

The merged companies serve organizations across the U.S. Army, U.S. Space Force, U.S. Air Force, NASA, and the Missile Defense Agency. Through the combination of the three companies and ongoing investment in research and development, the platform aims to continue developing proprietary software solutions incorporating AI capabilities to enhance the efficacy of its customers' sensor and C2 systems.

"Bluestone invested in the Qualis, InTrack, and Tektonux platform to accelerate the integration of their hardware and software engineering efforts into deployable products faster to meet emerging threats. The addition of Dave to the team significantly enhances the platform's ability to drive innovation given his mission-focused pedigree and proven ability to rapidly deliver exceptional products for the customer," commented Bluestone co-founder and managing partner, John Allen.

About the Combined Company



Qualis is a leading producer of specialized hardware and software designed to identify, track, and respond to emerging threats. Its integrated solutions introduce cutting-edge capabilities to improve the performance of ballistic missile early warning and space surveillance systems. The company's Phoenix NexGen User Experience Framework integrates artificial intelligence agents into human teams for C2 missions and missile defense applications. Additional capabilities support signal collection and analysis in contested electromagnetic environments.

About Bluestone Investment Partners



Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense technology arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, and investing in businesses supporting critical national security missions.

SOURCE Bluestone Investment Partners