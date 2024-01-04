Dr. Jayson Weir Opens New MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice in Carson City

MDVIP-affiliated physicians offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care practices, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, Dr. Weir is able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"After practicing many years as a hospital physician, I have a deep passion for preventive health and helping keep patients out of the hospital in the first place," said Dr. Weir, who is fluent in English and Spanish. "This is why I opened my own private practice and affiliated with MDVIP. I have the time to get to know you as a patient and discuss more in depth how lifestyle changes, such as diet, exercise or tweaking another part of your daily routine can drive sustainable benefits – and put you on the path to better, long-term health."

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of their overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with 11 studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Jayson A. Weir, M.D.

Dr. Weir received his medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, and he completed both his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, California. He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and holds licenses in eight states, including Nevada, California, New York, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Montana. Dr. Weir's office is located at 917 Mountain Street in Carson City. For more information about Dr. Weir, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/jaysonweirmd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

