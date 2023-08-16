Dr. Joshua Blomgren Named Head Team Physician for Benedictine University

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua Blomgren, DO, a primary care sports medicine physician with Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH (MOR), has been named head team physician for Benedictine University in Lisle, IL. Beginning this school year, he will manage the health and well-being of all Benedictine athletes. Dr. Blomgren is an alumnus and former soccer player at the university.

In addition to overseeing the treatment of athletes with sports-related health issues or conditions, Dr. Blomgren will provide sideline coverage for home football games and select games of other sports. In addition, he will provide weekly training room coverage and work in conjunction with the school's sports medicine staff to ensure the athletes are performing at their best.

"I have always wanted to offer my expertise in the collegiate setting," Dr. Blomgren explains. "I am thrilled at the opportunity to do this for my alma mater and a place that has many memories for me. Benedictine was foundational in my education, and I look forward to the opportunity to give back to the Benedictine community."

A graduate of the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University, Dr. Blomgren completed a Family Practice Residency at Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago. Post-residency, he completed a fellowship in Primary Care Sports Medicine at RUSH where he worked alongside many of the physicians at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.

Dr. Blomgren is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and board certified in Sports Medicine. He is currently the Chief Medical Officer and Head Team Physician for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Womens Soccer League, an official physician for the Chicago Marathon, and head team physician for Willowbrook High School.

He was a multi-sport athlete in high school and a soccer player at Benedictine University.

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH