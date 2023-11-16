Dr. Juanita Heersink Partners with MDVIP to Open Primary Care Practice in Dothan, Alabama

Board-Certified Internist and Geriatrician Joins National MDVIP Network to Provide Personalized, Preventive Care in the Wiregrass Region

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that Juanita Heersink, M.D., F.A.C.P., has opened an MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice in Dothan, Alabama. Dr. Heersink, who is double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine, is currently accepting patients who want a more direct relationship with their primary care doctor. She is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center and Flowers Hospital.

Board-certified internist and geriatrician Juanita Heersink, M.D., F.A.C.P., has opened an MDVIP-affiliated practice in Dothan, Ala., to deliver more personalized primary care in the Wiregrass Region.

MDVIP-affiliated physicians offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice size, Dr. Heersink is able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"As an internist and geriatrician, I place immense value on patient-centered, holistic healthcare and exploring how lifestyle, genetics and medicine interact to influence a patient's overall health," said Dr. Heersink, whose special interests include women's health, nutrition and geriatric assessment. "Joining MDVIP allows me to spend more time collaborating with patients, as well as their caregivers, to better understand their unique needs and develop a personalized plan that helps improve their well-being."

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of their overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with 11 studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Juanita Heersink, M.D., F.A.C.P.

Dr. Heersink received her medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she also completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine. She went on to perform a fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon. Dr. Heersink is double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center and Flowers Hospital. Her practice is located at 3113 Wesley Way in Dothan. For more information, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/juanitaheersinkmd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

