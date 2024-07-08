Dr. Keisha B. Ellis Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice in Metro Atlanta

Board-Certified Internist Specializing in Endocrinology Joins MDVIP Network, Delivering Personalized, Preventive Care in Alpharetta and Surrounding Communities

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and BOCA RATON, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that Keisha B. Ellis, MD, MBA, a board-certified internist specializing in endocrinology, has opened an MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice located at 3225 North Point Parkway, Suite 103, in Alpharetta, Georgia. Dr. Ellis, whose clinical interests include the diagnosis and treatment of obesity, diabetes and thyroid disease, is accepting patients who seek a more direct relationship with their primary care doctor.

"My approach emphasizes attentive listening, open communication and a holistic view of patient well-being," said Dr. Ellis, who also has a background in academic medicine and research. "My goal is for each patient to feel valued and involved in their healthcare decisions – an experience that many people find refreshing but missing in medicine today. Joining MDVIP allows me to spend more time with patients, not simply addressing their symptoms but educating and guiding them on medical conditions and treatment options so that they can make informed choices about their health."

As an MDVIP-affiliated physician, Dr. Ellis offers a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits for an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, she is able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and the ability to reach Dr. Ellis 24/7.

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

Eleven peer-reviewed, published studies show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices have better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Keisha Ellis, MD, MBA

Dr. Ellis earned her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine and performed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She went on to complete a fellowship in Endocrinology at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, where she was chief fellow, and also earned a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport. Dr. Ellis is board-certified in Internal Medicine and is fluent in English, French and Creole. Her appointments include serving as a clinical associate professor at the University of Georgia and as associate program director of the Internal Medicine Residency program at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida. Her clinical research has been widely published and presented nationwide. Dr. Ellis' office is located at 3225 North Point Pkwy, Suite 103, in Alpharetta. For more information about Dr. Ellis or to join her practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/keishaellismd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 400,000 patients. For more information, visit mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

