Dr. Kevin Rhodes Joins NCMA Nexus 2026 to Share Insights on Transforming Federal Procurement

RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) is pleased to announce that Dr. Kevin Rhodes, Administrator of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP), will join NCMA Nexus 2026 as a keynote speaker. As a leading voice in the current administration, Dr. Rhodes is centrally involved in major federal acquisition initiatives, including the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul and the modernization of Cost Accounting Standards (CAS). His participation brings an invaluable perspective on the policy shifts shaping the next decade of federal procurement.

Dr. Rhodes

Appointed by the current administration and confirmed by the Senate, Dr. Rhodes oversees nearly $1 trillion in annual federal procurement. His extensive background, including senior OMB roles, private-sector leadership, and 25 years of Air Force service, positions him to offer attendees a comprehensive and forward-looking view of acquisition priorities at a time of significant governmentwide transformation. His presence reflects the administration's ongoing commitment to strengthening the Acquisition workforce and fostering government–industry collaboration to achieve mission outcomes.

Kraig Conrad, CEO of NCMA, emphasized the significance of Dr. Rhodes' participation, stating: "We are honored to welcome Dr. Rhodes to Nexus 2026. His leadership and deep engagement in today's most consequential acquisition reforms make his insights especially valuable. Nexus is where the acquisition community comes together to tackle real challenges and having someone at the center of federal procurement policy join us reinforces the importance of the conversations happening at this event."

NCMA Nexus 2026 arrives at a pivotal moment for the acquisition ecosystem. The recent federal government shutdown and delays in the budget reconciliation process have added pressure on agencies and industry partners, compressing timelines, and straining budgets. Nexus creates an environment where buyers and sellers can jointly explore ways to improve acquisition outcomes through greater efficiency, accountability, and shared understanding.

Under the theme "Being Different in a New Age," the event delivers training for the complete government–industry acquisition team. Sessions blend foundational knowledge with hands-on problem solving and are designed to push beyond entrenched, risk-averse habits to help teams work with the speed and agility today's missions require. Program content includes supply chain risk, requirements planning, cybersecurity, AI and IP considerations, small business engagement, and more. Participants will also examine how a more commercially driven approach to federal acquisition could influence speed, agility, innovation, and compliance.

While at Nexus, Dr. Rhodes will also present the 2025 Acquisition and Program Management Excellence Awards, the Chief Acquisition Officers Council's annual recognition of standout contributions to the Federal Acquisition System.

Additional senior government and industry leaders will be announced in the coming weeks, further strengthening the lineup for Nexus 2026. View the agenda preview here.

