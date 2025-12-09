NASA Joins NCMA Nexus Mission Days: A Direct Line to Acquisition Leaders as Federal Buying Transforms

RESTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is officially confirmed for NCMA Nexus Mission Days, bringing direct insight from the agency driving some of the most ambitious missions in modern history. From supersonic travel to lunar exploration, NASA's programs require unprecedented speed, flexibility, and innovation. At Nexus, attendees will engage in open conversations with the acquisition leaders advancing this work.

NASA

Mission Days are only the start of the Nexus experience. The event will also feature forecasting sessions and dedicated matchmaking between buyers and suppliers, offering structured opportunities to align with upcoming requirements and build partnerships that accelerate mission success.

Representing NASA across Mission Days are procurement and mission leaders from multiple centers, including Eric Newman, Acting Deputy Procurement Officer at Goddard Space Flight Center; Rich Burns, OSIRIS-REx Project Manager; Steve Shiplett, Acting Director, Enterprise Service and Analysis Division; Josh Koger, Enterprise Procurement Data Architect; Suzan Thomas, Procurement Team Lead and Contracting Officer; Brian Scheffman, Contracting Officer Representative; Jenni Schnarr, Contracting Officer; and Catherine (Cathy) Bahm, Project Manager for the Low Boom Flight Demonstrator Project. These experts will lead sessions on procurement modernization, supersonic flight, lunar exploration, and the OSIRIS-REx mission, offering firsthand insight into NASA's evolving acquisition and mission priorities.

Confirmed NASA mission sessions include:

Driving Procurement Modernization: Transforming Acquisition Through Innovation and Data

From Boom to Thump: How X-59 is Revolutionizing Supersonic Travel

From Earth to Bennu and Back: Technical and Procurement Insights from the OSIRIS-REx Mission

Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) and the Emerging Lunar Economy

"These conversations are critical for shaping the future of acquisition," said Kraig Conrad, CEO of NCMA. "Nexus brings together the entire acquisition team—from business development to pricing and technical leaders—to hear the mission signal collectively. NASA's participation underscores the importance of collaboration in meeting modern mission needs."

As the largest buyer in the world, the United States government is reshaping its acquisition approach—accelerating requirement development, streamlining processes, and prioritizing collaboration across teams. Understanding these shifts is essential for organizations seeking to operate effectively in this evolving environment, and Nexus serves as a key platform for gaining that perspective.

Additional agencies will be announced in the coming weeks. Early preparation is encouraged as the acquisition landscape continues to evolve rapidly.

Learn More About Mission Sessions: Program | NCMA Nexus 2026

Register: Home | NCMA Nexus 2026



About NCMA

National Contract Management Association (NCMA)—www.ncmahq.org—is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in contract management.

Contact:

Holly DeHesa

281-865-3296

[email protected]

SOURCE National Contract Management Association