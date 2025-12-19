VA Brings Healthcare Acquisition Leadership to NCMA Nexus Mission Days

RESTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will present at NCMA Nexus Mission Days with their senior acquisition leadership engaging directly with industry on meeting veteran mission needs.

Mission Days are a cornerstone of the NCMA Nexus experience, for open dialogue between government and industry, and direct access to agency leaders on buying priorities and acquisition strategies to meet today's demands.

Department of Veterans Affairs

The VA will lead discussions focused on two key mission areas:

Attendees will gain insight into how the VA is approaching modernization, pricing strategy, and stewardship of taxpayer resources within one of the federal government's most impactful acquisition portfolios.

Mission Days are complemented by forecasting sessions and structured matchmaking throughout NCMA Nexus, creating a full-spectrum environment for understanding mission needs, aligning capabilities, and building relationships that matter.

"Mission Days are about hearing the buy signal directly from the source," said Kraig Conrad, CEO of NCMA. "Having the VA at Nexus gives the acquisition community an opportunity to engage early, ask better questions, and align more effectively in support of veterans and the broader federal mission."

NASA and the General Services Administration (GSA) are already confirmed for Mission Days, with more federal agencies expected to join in the weeks ahead.

Learn More About Mission Sessions à Mission Days | NCMA Nexus 2026

Register Today à Home | NCMA Nexus 2026

About NCMA

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) – www.ncmahq.org – is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in contract management.

Media Contact:

Holly DeHesa

281-865-3296

[email protected]

SOURCE National Contract Management Association