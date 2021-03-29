Dr. Kulnarin Gay Purcell Joins National MDVIP Network To Provide Personalized Primary Care In Greater Kansas City

"As an internal medicine doctor, my goal is to provide patients with the tools and information they need to make the right healthcare and lifestyle decisions in their daily lives," said Dr. Purcell who has a special interest in preventive medicine, nutrition, women's health and sports medicine. "Joining the MDVIP network enables me to spend more time with patients to not only address their immediate medical concerns, but also to partner on creating a personalized wellness plan that helps identify and prevent chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect website and app allows patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices.

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

savings for Medicare in one year 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including brain health, heart disease, obesity and the impact of COVID-19 on physical and mental health.

About Kulnarin Gay Purcell, M.D.

Dr. Purcell received her medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, where she also completed her residency and internship in Internal Medicine. Board certified in Internal Medicine, she is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center. Dr. Purcell currently serves as an adjunct clinical professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, and she sits on the Board of Directors for Girls on the Run of Greater Kansas City and for the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault (MOCSA). Dr. Purcell is fluent in English and Thai. For more information about Dr. Purcell, visit: https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/KulnarinPurcellMD

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in the Kansas City metro area.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians and over 350,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

