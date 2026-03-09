Dr. LaKeeya Tucker Appointed Chief Medical Officer for Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Healthcare System is pleased to announce the appointment of LaKeeya Tucker, DO, FACOOG, CPE, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke, effective March 2, 2026.

In her new role, Dr. Tucker will partner with clinical and operational leaders to support high-quality outcomes, advance patient safety initiatives, strengthen medical staff engagement and further Memorial's commitment to exceptional patient experiences.

Dr. LaKeeya Tucker

"Dr. Tucker is a highly respected physician leader with deep expertise in quality, safety, and clinical excellence," said Stephen Demers, Chief Executive Officer, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Felicia Turnley, Chief Executive Officer, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, in a joint statement. "Her collaborative approach and proven focus on patient safety and outcomes will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen care delivery across both hospitals and ensure our patients receive the highest-quality care close to home."

Dr. Tucker is a board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist with more than 23 years of clinical and executive leadership experience. She brings a strong track record of advancing quality, patient safety, and physician engagement while championing patient-centered care across complex healthcare settings.

Dr. Tucker completed her undergraduate education at Youngstown State University and earned her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her internship and residency training at St. John Detroit Riverview and Macomb Hospitals.

For more than two decades, Dr. Tucker served as a partner at Alliance OB/GYN, practicing at University of Michigan Health Sparrow Lansing. In addition, she served as Chief of Staff from 2020 to 2022 and chaired the Quality & Patient Safety Committee for the University of Michigan Health Regional Hospitals Boards. She is also a Certified Physician Executive (CPE) through the American Association for Physician Leadership.

"I'm honored to join Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke as Chief Medical Officer," said Dr. Tucker. "I look forward to working alongside our physicians, nurses, and teams to advance patient-centered care, support a strong culture of safety and deliver exceptional care for every patient, every day."

Dr. Tucker is deeply committed to mentoring future physicians and making a meaningful impact in the communities she serves.

Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System