MEMORIAL ADVANCES KIDNEY TRANSPLANT CARE WITH ROBOTIC SURGERY FOR DONORS AND RECIPIENTS

Patient receives life-saving kidney from his daughter with help from a skilled surgeon using leading-edge robotic technology

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 65-year-old James Emmanuel received a life-saving kidney from his daughter through a transplant performed with the help of a skilled surgeon using leading-edge robotic technology.

Memorial Healthcare System is advancing kidney transplant care through the use of the da Vinci 5 (DV5) robotic surgical system, the latest generation of robotic technology, helping expand access to minimally invasive transplant procedures for both living kidney donors and recipients.

Patient receives life-saving kidney from his daughter with help from leading-edge robotic technology Post this Dr. Adarsh Vijay with James Emmanuel and his daughter, Gaelle

Emmanuel became the first patient at Memorial and South Florida to undergo a robotic-assisted kidney transplant recipient procedure on the most advanced DV5 robotic platform, a highly specialized approach still performed by only a limited number of transplant centers.

Earlier in 2025, Memorial debuted its first robotic living donor kidney recovery. Emmanuel's surgery marked another milestone for Memorial, placing it among the very few select hospitals in the country and the only one in Broward County, offering robotic-assisted surgery for both kidney donors and recipients.

By offering both robotic donor and recipient kidney transplant procedures, Memorial is helping lead the way in transplant innovation in Broward County and demonstrating its commitment to bringing the latest surgical technology to patients in South Florida.

"Memorial is at the forefront in adopting the latest technological advancements to perform organ transplants," said Dr. Adarsh Vijay, Surgical Director of Abdominal Transplant at Memorial Regional Hospital. "Robotic-assisted transplant surgery allows us to perform these complex procedures through a minimally invasive approach that can reduce surgical trauma, shorten recovery time, and improve the overall patient experience."

For patients, the benefits of robotic-assisted transplant surgery can be significant. Compared with traditional open surgery, robotic procedures may involve smaller incisions, less postoperative pain, less downtime, faster recovery, and a lower risk of wound complications and infection. The robotic approach uses several small port-site incisions, along with a lower abdominal incision to place the donor kidney, reducing the overall size and physical impact of surgery compared with a traditional open procedure.

Emmanuel's health declined rapidly after a heart attack in January 2025, when his kidneys began to fail and he eventually required dialysis. As his condition worsened, his 29-year-old daughter urged the family to be tested to determine whether she could become a living donor.

On December 5, 2025, they learned they were a match. Less than two weeks later, on December 17, Emmanuel received his daughter's kidney in a successful transplant that marked a life-changing turning point for the family.

"I feel great. She saved my life," said Emmanuel.

Memorial's robotic transplant program is helping redefine what is possible in kidney transplantation by pairing surgical expertise with the latest available technology. The DV5 provides surgeons with enhanced precision, visualization, dexterity, and control during highly complex procedures, while supporting a minimally invasive approach that can improve both the patient experience and recovery process.

In addition to improving recovery and reducing the physical impact of surgery, robotic-assisted kidney transplant surgery may also expand access for some patients with higher body mass index (BMI), who can face increased risk of wound complications with traditional open surgery.

"We are proud of our multidisciplinary team for continuing to advance innovation while delivering top-tier outcomes and among the fastest times to transplant in the state and nation, all in service of better care for our patients," said Rachel Thomas, Senior Director, Memorial Transplant Institute.

Memorial has now performed nearly a dozen kidney transplant procedures using the DV 5, reflecting the health system's continued investment in advanced transplant care and minimally invasive surgical innovation. Expanded access to pediatric patients is also on the horizon.

"We look forward to expand access for this technical expertise to pediatric patients and other organ transplants including pancreas," said Vijay.

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System