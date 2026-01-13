MDVIP Expands Its Footprint with Two New Primary Care Practices in the Capital Region

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. and SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP is proud to announce two Capital District medical practices are joining its network, with Sanjay Taneja, MD, in Saratoga Springs, NY and Joanne Van Woert, MD, who launched her Slingerlands, NY practice on November 25, 2025. Together, the two are expanding MDVIP's footprint across the Capital District.

With Dr. Sanjay Taneja offering comprehensive family medicine and Dr. Joanne H. Van Woert bringing decades of internal medicine and nutrition expertise, patients who enroll receive tailored preventive wellness programs and personalized primary care. Through the MDVIP model, which helps reduce physician burnout by restoring time and balance, the doctors are able to provide shorter wait times, longer visits, and the unhurried, attentive care that empowers patients to take charge of their health.

Care That Sets a New Standard

The Capital District is lucky to have Dr. Taneja and Dr. Van Woert, two physicians who treat their patients like family, not because they have to, but because that is how they are.

For Dr. Taneja, it's a simple extension of his care, "Every one of my patients is treated like a member of my own family. I'm proud to provide a welcoming atmosphere that takes away a lot of the intimidation and natural anxiety people feel about seeing their doctor. I aim to build a foundation of trust that goes beyond treating health problems, but instead allows me to deepen my relationships with patients to better understand all of their needs."

Dr. Van Woert's approach is guided by compassion and attention to detail, that reflects the influence of her grandfather and father, both physicians, who stressed the importance of listening to patients in order to care for them. She has joined MDVIP with the goal of participating in a practice model that allows her to continue spending extended time with her patients.

The MDVIP Promise

MDVIP's mission is to give physicians the time and tools to better listen, advocate, and empower their patients. Patients can expect to receive the following benefits, to name a few:

Ability to schedule same/next day appointments

A better patient/doctor relationship

Access to the MDVIP Wellness Program

Connection to MDVIP's Medical Centers of Excellence

The data speaks for itself. MDVIP studies find that:

Patients experience 70-80% reduction in hospitalizations

Patients have fewer visits to ER and urgent care

40% more at-risk patients identified for heart attack or stroke

12% decrease in heart attacks and strokes in at-risk patients

This model of care goes beyond traditional concierge medicine, grounding itself in evidence-based practice and powered by physicians who finally have the time to deliver the high-quality care their patients deserve.

About Sanjay Taneja, MD

Dr. Sanjay Taneja is a board-certified family physician based in Saratoga Springs, New York, with decades of experience since earning his medical degree from King George Medical College in Lucknow, India, and completing his residency at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica. Dr. Taneja brings deep clinical expertise, a compassionate bedside manner, and a commitment to treating each patient as part of his own extended family.

Fluent in English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, Dr. Taneja serves a diverse patient community and understands that each individual's health journey is unique. When he's not caring for patients, Dr. Taneja enjoys card games, playing Scrabble with family and friends, and keeping up with the latest medical literature.

294 Grand Avenue

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

(518) 580-9182

About Joanne H. Van Woert, MD

Dr. Joanne H. Van Woert is a graduate of Yale. She is a board-certified internal medicine physician practicing in Slingerlands New York, with affiliation at St. Peter's Hospital. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from Albany Medical College in 1987 and completed her internship and residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In addition to her internal medicine training, she did a fellowship in Clinical Nutrition at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts. She is also board-certified in clinical nutrition.

Outside of the office, she is an avid gardener and enjoys nature photography, cooking, exercise and spending time with her family and goldendoodles. Her practice philosophy reflects her early inspiration: growing up watching her grandfather and father deliver thorough and compassionate care.

1525 New Scotland Road PO Box 610

Slingerlands, NY 12159

(518) 439-1564

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in personalized, preventive healthcare. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how healthcare works by reducing patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and emphasizing proactive health management.

Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 physicians and 430,000+ members across the country. MDVIP represents an evolution of concierge-style primary care—centered on prevention, deeper relationships, and proactive health planning. The model helps physicians spend more meaningful time with patients and stay ahead of emerging health risks through personalized insights and advanced preventive screenings.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

