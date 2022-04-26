Dr. Marianne Cumming joins Penn Mutual as Chief Medical Director

Respected industry expert brings decades of experience to underwriting team

HORSHAM, Pa., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announces that Dr. Marianne Cumming has joined the company as vice president and chief medical director, reporting to Gretchen Dinucci, vice president and chief underwriter of the company's life insurance and annuities line of business.

"Dr. Cumming's vast knowledge and experience in the life insurance industry includes leadership, research, underwriting strategy development and implementation," said Dinucci. "She has a passion for industry innovation and education. I'm excited to have her join our team and provide guidance and leadership."

Dr. Cumming joins Penn Mutual with more than 25 years of life insurance underwriting experience. Most recently, she served as chief medical director, medical and applied research services for Securian Financial Group.

Dr. Cumming received her bachelor's degree in pharmacy, master's degree in pharmacology and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Manitoba and has post-graduate training at the University of Western Ontario. She holds multiple certifications and licenses, including Fellow, American Academy of Insurance Medicine (FAAIM), Fellow, Academy of Life Underwriting (FALU) and Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI). A respected expert in her field, she has authored numerous professional research papers and articles and presented to both industry and medical audiences on an extensive list of topics.

