Dr. Marty Pets™ Expands Nature's Feast Cat Food Line to Include Two New Veterinarian-Formulated Formulas

Aligned with the same high quality as Dr. Marty's Original Nature's Feast cat food , the Essential Wellness formulas are made with premium, freeze-dried raw ingredients, selected specifically to provide the nutrition your adult cat needs for a happier, healthier life. Now in two new, highly palatable flavors, Nature's Feast Essential Wellness formulas combine premium cuts of meat for protein and omega-3s to support healthy teeth and skin, easy digestion, balanced energy, and vital organs. Additionally, Dr Marty Pets added antioxidants + prebiotics from real veggies, fruit, and seeds to support healthy digestion and increased vitality in your cat.

"Early in my career, I discovered many commercial cat foods were full of preservatives, grains, and low-quality ingredients. The problem is, cats are obligate carnivores — meaning they need a diet rich in meat to thrive," said Dr. Marty Goldstein, DVM and founder of Dr. Marty Pets. "I switched my feline clients to a diet full of real cuts of meat like the one's found in Nature's Feast, and after a few weeks we found their overall well-being had noticeably improved," he added.

Nature's Feast Essential Wellness formulas join Dr. Marty Pets family of premium freeze-dried cat and dog food, treats, and wellness supplements, all backed by over 45 years of research and experience in the holistic veterinary space.

Available through an exclusive distribution with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies retailers across the nation, Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Feast Essential Wellness Formulas come in a 12oz bag and 5.5oz bag, with an MSRP of $31.99 and $15.99, respectively.

For more information about Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Feast Essential Wellness line, or to request an interview with Dr. Marty, contact Kerry Sutherland at [email protected] . For retail and sales questions, please contact [email protected] .

About Dr. Marty Pets™:

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help boost pet health through premium quality animal nutrition. Each carefully developed product is full of natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet owners to feel confident that they are providing their furry friend with the utmost nutritious care. Dr. Marty Pets ™ superior pet products are manufactured in the USA and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet foods, Nature's Blend dog food, and Nature's Feast cat food, the highly rated line of treats which include Tilly's Treasures , and Squeeki's Delights , as well as the popular digestive supplements ProPower Plus for dogs and Feline Prime for cats.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein:

Dr. Marty Goldstein is a notable integrative veterinarian, author, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets. As a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 40 years, Dr. Marty combines elements of traditional medicine with nutrition, immune support and alternative treatments that have yielded miraculous results for countless numbers of pets from around the world. He is the author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and featured veterinarian of critically acclaimed " The Dog Doc " documentary.

