Dr. Marty Pets™ Introduces Veterinarian-Formulated Freeze-Dried Wellness Treats: Better Life Bites™

A scrumptious dog treat formulated with health benefits, Better Life Bites ™ Wellness Treats combine real cuts of premium raw meat, veggies, and fruit with high-quality vitamins and minerals, all freeze-dried into a delicious bite. Perfect for a nutrient-rich treat or training reward, Better Life Bites ™ contains zero artificial preservatives or grains.

Dr. Marty Pets' line of Better Life Bites™ come in four highly palatable, nutrient-packed varieties, each formulated with a range of primary protein sources that are designed to help target a range of health concerns common among dogs. The Better Life Bites™ range includes Digestive Health Premium Beef Wellness Treats, Heart Health Premium Turkey Wellness Treats, Hip & Joint Health Premium Beef Wellness Treats, and Immune Health Premium Pork Wellness treats.

Better Life Bites™ Digestive Health Wellness Treats are crafted with delicious freeze-dried raw beef, premium probiotics, and digestive enzymes to help soothe a dog's digestion while supporting healthy bowel movements and promoting a calm mood.

Better Life Bites™ Heart Health Wellness Treats were designed with dogs' heart health needs in mind. Formulated with freeze-dried raw turkey, omega-3s, L-carnitine and taurine, Better Life Bites™ Heart Health are designed to support a strong heart and promote youthful energy in dogs of all ages.

Better Life Bites™ Hip & Joint Health Wellness Treats are formulated with delicious freeze-dried raw beef, bone broth, and New Zealand green-lipped mussel to help dogs stay active, playful, and support stiff joints and hips.

Better Life Bites™ Immune Health Wellness Treats are made with freeze-dried raw pork, colostrum, and shitake mushroom to support a healthy immune system and increase energy.

Dr. Marty Pets™ Better Life Bites™ are available in a 3.5 oz bag at an MSRP of $13.99.

For more information about Dr. Marty Pets™ new line of Better Life Bites™, or to request an interview with Dr. Marty, contact Kerry Sutherland at K. Sutherland PR, [email protected] . For retail and sales questions, please contact [email protected] . Learn more about Dr. Marty™ at www.drmartypets.com or his new book, The Spirit of Animal Healing, here .

About Dr. Marty Pets™:

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets™ was created to help boost pet health through premium quality animal nutrition. Each carefully developed product is full of natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet owners to feel confident that they are providing their furry friend with the utmost nutritious care. Dr. Marty™ superior pet products are manufactured in the USA and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet foods, Nature's Blend dog food, and Nature's Feast cat food.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein:

Dr. Marty Goldstein is a notable integrative veterinarian, author, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets™. As a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 40 years, Dr. Marty combines elements of traditional medicine with nutrition, immune support and alternative treatments that have yielded miraculous results for countless numbers of pets from around the world. He is the author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and featured veterinarian of critically acclaimed " The Dog Doc " documentary.

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets

