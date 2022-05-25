Dr. Marty Pets Unveils Refreshed Brand Designs

"At Dr. Marty Pets, we're changing the way pet parents think about pet food," said Dr. Marty Goldstein, DVM and founder of Dr. Marty Pets. "We're committed to bringing education and awareness to pet parents on what a healthy diet is, and is not. For decades, the massive pet food and old-school kibble industry has been known for bringing subpar products with unhealthy, even dangerous ingredients. Responsible pet parents are more aware than ever of the constant pet food recalls, and looking for a trustworthy, healthy option."

The new visual identity for Dr. Marty Pets, now with even more natural, subtle design elements include: a modernized logo, website, and packaging for the company's award-winning pet product lines. Mirroring the exceptional formulas found in Dr. Marty's flagship Nature's Blend and Nature's Feast freeze-dried raw pet food lines, the new branding evokes a powerful, yet deliberately-simple look and feel.

"Our pets should be fed real food," said Dr. Marty Goldstein. "And, our hope is that this updated brand appeals to even more pet parents looking for the healthy pet products we offer."

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets™ was created to help boost pet health through premium quality animal nutrition. Each carefully developed product is full of natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet owners to feel confident that they are providing their furry friend with the utmost nutritious care. Dr. Marty™ superior pet products are manufactured in the USA and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet foods, Nature's Blend dog food, and Nature's Feast cat food.

Dr. Marty Goldstein is a notable integrative veterinarian, author, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets™. As a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 40 years, Dr. Marty combines elements of traditional medicine with nutrition, immune support and alternative treatments that have yielded miraculous results for countless numbers of pets from around the world. He is the author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and featured veterinarian of critically acclaimed " The Dog Doc " documentary. For more info, visit www.drmarty.com

