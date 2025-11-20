Physician and New York Times Bestselling Author Dr. Michael Greger Releases 10th Anniversary Edition of HOW NOT TO DIE

Most doctors are good at treating acute illnesses, but bad at preventing chronic disease. The 15 leading causes of death claim the lives of 1.6 million Americans every year, but this needn't be the case. Dr. Greger lays out the whys and hows of our most common diseases and, with his trademark humor, presents the indisputable, peer-reviewed, scientific evidence to support the best foods to eat (and to avoid) and outlines which lifestyle changes to make to live longer and more healthfully.

In addition to tragic updates to public health statistics, this special 10th anniversary edition includes a new opening Author's Note and all the recent major advances in knowledge, including Dr. Dean Ornish's attempts at Alzheimer's reversal. There is new information on such topics as COVID-19 and pandemic prevention, cannabis, air pollution, forest bathing, acid blockers, companion animals, depression and food, the risks and benefits of mammograms and prostate cancer screening, and essential tremor. This revised and updated edition also includes cooking information on whole grains and legumes, as well as Dr. Greger's signature Daily Dozen checklist of the healthiest foods.

Readers of the original How Not Die, as well as those discovering it for the first time, will find this special 10th anniversary edition informative and inspiring.

For more information regarding How Not to Die: Revised and Updated and the latest information on evidence-based nutrition and health, visit www.nutritionfacts.org.

Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM, is a physician, New York Times bestselling author, founder of NutritionFacts.org, a founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and internationally-recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. He is a graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine. All proceeds received from his books and speaking engagements are donated to charity.

NutritionFacts.org is a nonprofit, non-commercial organization that provides free updates on the latest in nutrition research. More than 2,000 bite-sized videos on nearly every aspect of healthy eating are on its website, with new videos and articles uploaded daily. NutritionFacts.org is a proud member of the True Health Initiative, a global voice for lifestyle as medicine. Information regarding Dr. Greger's New York Times bestselling books, his free Daily Dozen app, and podcast are also available on NutritionFacts.org.

