New Book on Ultra-Processed Foods from Physician and New York Times Bestselling Author Dr. Michael Greger

Higher intake of ultra-processed foods has been found to be associated with a laundry list of ailments, including cancer, dementia, inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome, chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and mental health disorders. In Ultra-Processed Foods: Concerns, Controversies, and Exceptions, Dr. Greger investigates the 16 factors proposed to account for these findings, including additives, industrial contaminants, and packaging chemicals.

The increased risks of death and disease associated with excessive ultra-processed food consumption appear to be driven largely by sweetened drinks and animal-based foods, such as burgers, chicken nuggets, and fish sticks. But what about ultra-processed plant-based replacements? While plant-based meats and milks may be healthier than the foods they were designed to replace, how do they compare to whole plant foods? Dr. Greger explores the impacts of plant-based meats on our gut microbiome, inflammation and artery function, oxidative stress, blood sugar, and risks of cancer, kidney disease, heart disease, and more in this new primer.

For the latest information on evidence-based weight loss, nutrition, and health, visit www.nutritionfacts.org.

Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM, is a physician, New York Times bestselling author, founder of NutritionFacts.org, a founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. All proceeds received from his books and speaking engagements are donated to charity.

NutritionFacts.org is a non-profit, strictly non-commercial, science-based public service organization that provides free updates on the latest in nutrition research. More than 2,000 videos on nearly every aspect of healthy eating are available on its website, with new videos and articles uploaded daily. Information regarding Dr. Greger's New York Times bestselling books How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and How Not to Age, his free Daily Dozen app, and podcast are also available on NutritionFacts.org.

