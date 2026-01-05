Dr. Munique Maia Announces Harmony Surgery Center, a State-of-the-Art Surgical Center Opening in Tysons Corner in Early 2026

Harmony Surgery Center will expand Maia Plastic Surgery with a dedicated, state-of-the-art surgical facility designed for privacy, safety, and refined aesthetic outcomes. Opening in early 2026 in Tysons Corner, the center reflects Dr. Munique Maia's vision for a serene, highly advanced environment focused entirely on patient care.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maia Plastic Surgery announced the upcoming opening of Harmony Surgery Center, a dedicated, state-of-the-art surgical facility scheduled to open in early 2026. The new center represents a significant milestone for the practice and reflects Dr. Munique Maia's long-term vision of creating a calm, private, and technologically advanced environment dedicated exclusively to aesthetic surgery.

Harmony Surgery Center will expand Maia Plastic Surgery beyond its existing clinic by providing a purpose-built facility for facial and body procedures. The center's design integrates elevated aesthetics, advanced surgical technology, and a tranquil atmosphere that mirrors Dr. Maia's philosophy of natural, refined results delivered with discretion and personalized care.

A Dedicated Surgical Environment in the Heart of Tysons Corner

Harmony Surgery Center will feature multiple surgical suites designed to accommodate procedures such as deep plane facelift and neck lift surgery, eyelid surgery, breast enhancement, hair transplantation, mommy makeovers, and body contouring. The facility will be equipped with modern anesthesia and patient monitoring systems, hospital-level sterilization protocols, and advanced surgical technology to support safety and precision.

Architectural and interior design elements emphasize privacy, tranquility, and patient comfort. By unifying preoperative planning, surgery, and postoperative recovery within a single location, Harmony Surgery Center is designed to offer patients a seamless, supportive, and highly personalized experience from start to finish.

Expanding Dr. Maia's Signature Approach to Natural Rejuvenation

Widely regarded as one of the leading plastic surgeons in Northern Virginia, Dr. Munique Maia is known for her natural-looking facial rejuvenation techniques, including facelifts that emphasize hidden incisions, refined neck contouring, and results that appear refreshed rather than overdone.

In body procedures, Dr. Maia is recognized for creating natural, well-proportioned results, including sculpted belly buttons in tummy tuck surgery and balanced outcomes in breast procedures. Her work consistently focuses on enhancing confidence, improving quality of life, and respecting each patient's natural anatomy.

"Harmony reflects the essence of what I strive for in plastic surgery," said Dr. Munique Maia. "Every procedure is about harmonizing someone's features, restoring confidence, and enhancing quality of life."

The development of Harmony Surgery Center marks both an important milestone for Maia Plastic Surgery and a long-envisioned goal for Dr. Maia, allowing her to maintain a fully controlled surgical environment that supports precision, safety, and consistency at every step of care.

Commitment to the Highest Standards of Surgical Safety

Harmony Surgery Center is being constructed with an uncompromising focus on patient safety. The facility will include hospital-grade sterilization systems, advanced anesthesia monitoring, and specialized engineering designed to optimize airflow and surgical efficiency.

Supported by Dr. Maia's highly trained surgical team, these measures ensure that all procedures meet nationally recognized safety standards while maintaining the warm, individualized care for which the practice is known. The all-female clinical team is recognized for its expertise, compassion, and commitment to patient education, comfort, and trust.

About Maia Plastic Surgery

Maia Plastic Surgery is led by Dr. Munique Maia, a Harvard fellowship-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in facial, breast, and body rejuvenation. Dr. Maia has been featured in Vogue, The New York Times, Forbes, and The Washingtonian Magazine, and is widely recognized for her refined, natural aesthetic approach.

Located in Tysons Corner, Maia Plastic Surgery offers a full range of surgical and nonsurgical treatments, supported by Maia Med Spa and advanced aesthetic technologies.

