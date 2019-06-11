Dr. Nalini Rajamannan Shares Her Recent Interview On Catholic Radio Which Highlights Recent U.S. Heart Surgeries

Dr. Rajamannan shared some history about her family, about being a doctor and also about the work that she has been doing recently.

One issue the pair discussed involves a current medical malpractice claim, highlighted recently in The Daily Northwestern. The cardiologist relays how advocating for patients has affected her as a person and a doctor, as well as her faith and beliefs.

A panel of judges will hear oral arguments Thursday, June 13, to decide whether the malpractice case involving one of Rajamannan's former patients will move forward. Their decision could have far-reaching implications for the patients.

For more information on this story and on Dr. Nalini Rajamannan: https://dailynorthwestern.com/2019/05/23/top-stories/in-focus-years-after-surgery-new-documents-renew-patients-malpractice-claims-against-northwestern-memorial-doctor/

A public hearing will be held on June 13, regarding whether case 08-L-012426 will be reopened. 1st District Appellate office 160 North LaSalle St. Chicago IL 60601, 16th floor, public hearing, please bring ID for entrance into the Court.

Dr. Nalini Rajamannan is a heart valve expert in the field of cardiovascular medicine. She has been researching heart valve disease for 31 years. She earned her undergraduate science pre-professional degree from the University of Notre Dame, her Medical Doctorate from Mayo Medical School and her post-graduate training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the Mayo Clinic. She also worked at the Mayo Clinic as a staff consultant in Internal Medicine. Currently, she practices consultative medicine specializing in Cardiac Valvular Heart Disease at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cardiology and Valvular Institute, WI.

www.sacredcardiology.com

