Dr. Neil Parikh joins Thirty Madison as President of Medical Services

Thirty Madison, the premier healthcare company for people with chronic conditions, announced today Dr. Neil Parikh will join as President of Medical Services. Dr. Parikh will lead a team of clinicians, oversee direct care to patients, and ensure the company is driving health outcomes and providing the high-quality care needed to successfully manage chronic conditions.

Dr. Parikh joins the team from Oscar Medical Group where he served as President, launched Oscar's virtual platform, and oversaw Oscar's clinic, telemedicine operations, and clinical concierge services. Dr. Parikh joins on the heels of Thirty Madison's $140 million Series C raise, as it pursues strategic employer and healthcare payor partnerships to reach more patients across the vast spectrum of chronic conditions.

"Thirty Madison is in complete alignment with my view of the world and what today's healthcare systems desperately need: a consistent and seamless patient experience," said Dr. Parikh. "Strategic partnerships with payors and providers will allow us to offer that, ultimately unlocking value for both the patient and the system. I look forward to leading a world-class medical team to deliver a holistic package of service offerings to treat patients from end-to-end and provide quality care."

Dr. Parikh is one of several new key leadership hires who will be integral in supporting Thirty Madison's clinical expertise and accelerated growth. The company also brings in Helen Kotchoubey, Head of Expansion and Enablement and José Aponte, Vice President of Launch, to quickly expand into new conditions, all while enabling the team to continue to offer seamless patient experiences for its current brands: Keeps , Cove , Evens , and Picnic . Kotchoubey joins from serving in leadership roles at Castlight Health and New York-Presbyterian system, while Aponte joins from his former role as Vice President of Product Innovation at Beacon Health Options.

"It's clear that millions of people with chronic conditions lack the proper approach to holistic, end-to-end care," said Kotchoubey. "The people we serve deserve healthcare that is built with a laser focus on their unique condition. I'm thrilled to join the team that currently delivers that experience for gastrointestinal conditions, allergies, male pattern baldness, and migraine — and will soon deliver the same high quality and affordable care for new conditions in the near future."

Thirty Madison currently serves more than 250,000 people, with plans to provide at least one service offering for every person in the U.S. by 2023. As of today, Thirty Madison has hired over 100 employees in 2021. Within the last month, the company has grown its workforce by 33%.

About Thirty Madison

Thirty Madison is the premier healthcare company for people living with chronic conditions. Thirty Madison's unique care model delivers accessible, affordable care, and superior outcomes for hundreds of thousands of patients. This specialized care model is powered by the company's proprietary platform: the technology, services, and physical infrastructure needed to provide high-quality care to an increasing number of patients. With Keeps for men's hair loss, Evens for gastrointestinal conditions, Cove for migraine, and Picnic for allergies, Thirty Madison offers an extensible solution that best serves patients across the vast spectrum of chronic conditions. Learn more at ThirtyMadison.com .

SOURCE Thirty Madison

