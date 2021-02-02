Dr. Pankaj Mehta Appointed Chief Medical Officer of Central Texas Pain Center, Pain Specialists of Austin, and Pain Specialists of America

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Specialists of America, a management service organization providing administrative healthcare services to Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin in the Central Texas interventional pain management market, is pleased to announce that Dr. Pankaj Mehta has been appointed Chief Medical Officer over all group clinical activities.

Dr. Mehta is a Board-Certified Anesthesiologist trained at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He then completed an interventional pain fellowship at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Mehta has gained national recognition for his contributions to Interventional Pain Medicine. Dr. Mehta is a key opinion leader in the field of pain management, whose main focus is on spine pain, headaches, spinal stenosis, abdominal and pelvic pain with a prime interest in neuromodulation and minimally invasive therapies. Dr. Mehta is one of the first proctors of various new therapies for spine pain and CRPS. He is also a leading neuromodulation specialist in Texas and is referred patients from all corners of the state. He lectures all over the country on the latest breakthroughs in interventional pain and has numerous publications to his credit. He is an educator and instructor for several health care companies who research and develop treatments for chronic pain.

In addition to being the Chief Medical Officer for all clinical activities for PSA and its managed practice groups, Dr. Mehta is the Medical Director at the PSA Ambulatory Surgical Center in Killeen, and the Director of Research and Clinical Training for PSA's ambulatory surgical centers, where he conducts cutting edge clinical research involving therapies used for chronic pain.

About Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin

Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin are two leading interventional pain management group practices in Central Texas committed to treating patients suffering from all types of acute or chronic pain. Their 15 expert physicians develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches. Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve patients' quality of life, allowing them to return to normal daily functions as quickly as possible.

About Pain Specialists of America: Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services to Central Texas Pain Center's and Pain Specialists of Austin's 17 interventional pain clinics and urine toxicology labs. Pain Specialists of America also manages two ambulatory surgical centers located in Austin and Killeen, TX, and provides management services to the Hunters Creek Pharmacy. Many of the physician leaders supported by Pain Specialists of America have trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country like Harvard Medical School, NYU Langone Medical Center, and the Cleveland Clinic. Pain Specialists of America works with its practice affiliates to provide best in class administrative support so that the physicians they support can focus on providing patients with exceptional interventional pain care by deploying best practices and the latest interventional pain treatments.

