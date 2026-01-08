Dr. Paul Billings Joins Lindus Health's Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health, the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life sciences, has announced the appointment of distinguished diagnostic and genomic medicine pioneer Dr. Paul Billings to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Billings brings deep expertise in the diagnostic sector, having previously served as Chairman and CEO of Biological Dynamics, an innovator in the clinical use of extra-cellular vesicles, and as Chief Medical Officer of Natera, a leading genetic testing company for oncology, women's health, and organ health. With over 40 years of experience in diverse sectors of the industry including academia and government, Dr. Billings will play a key role in shaping Lindus Health's overall strategy.

"Dr. Billings is a recognized pioneer in the diagnostic and genomic spaces with an unparalleled track record of bringing innovative technologies from concept to market," said Meri Beckwith, Co-CEO of Lindus Health. "His expertise will be invaluable as we expand our work with diagnostic companies and continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in clinical trials. Paul's strategic insights will help us better serve this growing sector and accelerate the path from innovation to patient impact."

"I'm excited to work with Lindus Health as they expand their work within diagnostic clinical trials and collaborate with innovators in the space," said Dr. Paul Billings. "Diagnostic trials have unique challenges that Lindus Health has shown it is able to solve, and there are certainly more important opportunities, to benefit patients, in this space."

The appointment comes as Lindus Health continues to scale its operations across the US, UK, and Europe, working with leading pharma, biotech, diagnostics, medical device, and consumer health companies to accelerate clinical development through its unique blend of world-class end-to-end clinical trial services and proprietary technology.

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is the anti-CRO running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers—bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. By aligning incentives through fixed-price, milestone-based contracts, combining a world-class clinical operations team with a unique software platform, and leveraging access to over 40 million Electronic Health Records, Lindus Health delivers trials designed for speed, reliability, and impact.

The company removes the biggest bottleneck in healthcare—clinical trials—through end-to-end study execution powered by technology and forward-thinking approaches to clinical operations. Lindus Health works with leading biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and consumer health companies to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and products. Its impact has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the Fierce Biotech CRO Awards for Outstanding Patient Recruitment and Retention and inclusion in the PM360 Elite 100.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered trials across the US, UK, and Europe in conditions ranging from diabetes and asthma to major depressive disorder, hypertension, and chronic fatigue syndrome. The company has raised over $80M from investors including Balderton, Peter Thiel, Creandum, Firstminute Capital, and Seedcamp.

