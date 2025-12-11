Lindus Health and Quotient Sciences Partner to Accelerate Drug Development from First-in-Human to Pivotal Trials

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health, the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, and Quotient Sciences, a leading global clinical development and manufacturing accelerator, have announced a strategic partnership to enable innovative biotech and pharma sponsors with enhanced patient recruitment for Phase I-IIa clinical studies and a seamless pathway from first-in-human (FIH) to proof-of-concept (POC) trials.

The drug development process has traditionally required companies to engage multiple vendors across pre-clinical and clinical phases, creating inefficiencies, knowledge gaps, and operational delays. Lindus Health and Quotient Sciences' partnership directly addresses this industry challenge by combining Quotient's specialized early clinical and drug development capabilities with Lindus' proven patient recruitment expertise and later-stage trial delivery. The outcome is a cohesive development continuum for customers, championed by trusted, experienced partners who are agile and committed to accelerating the delivery of new treatments to patients.

Quotient Sciences conducts more than 70 Phase I studies per year across its clinics in the US and UK, specializing in FIH to POC programs and a range of clinical pharmacology studies. The company's unique Translational Pharmaceutics® model integrates drug product development with early clinical capabilities, enabling rapid progression from formulation to FIH. Early phase studies increasingly require specific patient populations, including challenging cohorts that extend beyond traditional healthy volunteers. Through this partnership, Lindus provides comprehensive patient recruitment support with an omni-channel approach, access to over 40 million electronic medical records (EMRs), and a widespread site network. Lindus Health has an established track record of delivering 73% faster enrollment across all studies, enabling Quotient Sciences to execute efficient, high-quality Phase I-IIa trials involving patients.

Lindus Health brings extensive Phase II trial experience and end-to-end trial delivery capabilities across the US, UK, and Europe, spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including respiratory, neuropsychiatry, cardiometabolic, dermatology, and more. Together, the companies offer a streamlined approach to clinical development, eliminating the need to independently source and vet separate Phase I and later-stage CROs. The result is reduced administrative burden, accelerated timelines, and more focus for sponsors on advancing their science rather than managing vendors.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to removing bottlenecks in the clinical development lifecycle," said Michael Young, Co-CEO of Lindus Health. "By collaborating with Quotient Sciences, we are creating a comprehensive development pathway that allows biotech companies to move through a contiguous experience from FIH studies through to pivotal trials. Sponsors get the specialized Phase I expertise they need at the beginning, with recruitment support from the same proven end-to-end CRO partner ready to scale their programs as they progress."

"Early-phase programs increasingly demand patient cohorts and rapid iteration, and Quotient is addressing this industry need. By pairing Lindus Health's recruitment engine with our early clinical development expertise and Translational Pharmaceutics® platform, sponsors can move seamlessly from first-in-human into later-stage trials with fewer handoffs, clearer decision-making, and materially shorter timelines," said Matt Paterson, Chief Strategy Officer, Quotient Sciences.

This collaboration is essential to eliminating traditional barriers in patient recruitment and reducing friction when transitioning between development stages and CRO partners, ultimately accelerating the delivery of breakthrough treatments to patients.

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is the anti-CRO running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers—bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. By aligning incentives through fixed-price, milestone-based contracts, combining a world-class clinical operations team with a unique software platform, and leveraging access to over 40 million Electronic Health Records, Lindus Health delivers trials designed for speed, reliability, and impact.

The company removes the biggest bottleneck in healthcare—clinical trials—through end-to-end study execution powered by technology and forward-thinking approaches to clinical operations. Lindus Health works with leading biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and consumer health companies to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and products. Its impact has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the Fierce Biotech CRO Awards for Outstanding Patient Recruitment and Retention and inclusion in the PM360 Elite 100.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered trials across the US, UK, and Europe in conditions ranging from diabetes and asthma to major depressive disorder, hypertension, and chronic fatigue syndrome. The company has raised over $80M from investors including Balderton, Peter Thiel, Creandum, Firstminute Capital, and Seedcamp.

About Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences is a clinical development and manufacturing accelerator providing integrated programs and tailored services across the entire development pathway. Cutting through silos across a range of drug development capabilities, we save precious time and money in getting drugs to patients. Everything we do for our customers is driven by an unswerving belief that ideas need to become solutions, and molecules need to become cures, fast, because humanity needs novel therapeutic solutions, fast. Quotient Sciences has been recognised as a multi-year winner of the CRO Leadership Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2024 and of the CDMO Leadership Awards in 2023. For more information, visit quotientsciences.com.

Press Contact:

Jodi Perkins

Amendola Communications

[email protected]

Cell: (847) 508-0877

SOURCE Lindus Health