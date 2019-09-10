Dr. Paul Taheri Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe As An Operating Partner in the Firm's Healthcare Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Paul Taheri, MD, MBA and currently CEO of Yale Medicine and a Deputy Dean for Clinical Affairs at the Yale School of Medicine, has joined the firm's healthcare team as an Operating Partner. He has also served since 2018 as a member of the Board of Directors of the Health Management Academy, a strategic partner of WCAS.

Dr. Taheri brings over 25 years of healthcare experience to the firm. He joined Yale Medicine from the University of Vermont (UVM), where he was President and CEO of the UVM Medical Group in Burlington, and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, as well as a professor of surgery. He previously held roles at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he completed his MBA at the Ross School of Business. He received his medical degree from New York University and did his surgical residency at Tulane University. He is also the past chair of the Group on Faculty Practices for the Association of American Medical Colleges and an examiner for the American Board of Surgery.

Brian Regan, WCAS General Partner, said: "It is a great pleasure to welcome Paul to WCAS as our newest healthcare Operating Partner. Paul's experience leading large physician practices and his clinical expertise will be a significant asset to our companies and their executives."

Dr. Taheri added, "WCAS has been a leading investor in the healthcare industry for decades. I am delighted to join the firm and help WCAS build healthcare companies that provide high quality clinical care and deliver good value to the system."

Over the past four decades, WCAS has successfully invested over $9 billion of equity in 89 healthcare companies through its 13 private equity funds.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, internal growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has deep experience in acquiring founder-led businesses and corporate carve-outs. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

