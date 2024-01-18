Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe to Acquire EquiLend

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading technology-focused private equity firm, announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority interest in EquiLend, the premier technology provider for the global securities finance market processing over $100 billion in transaction value on a daily basis.

WCAS's investment in EquiLend seeks to accelerate the Company's growth, product innovation, and advance its strong brand. The Company's organic growth initiatives and acquisitions will be supported by an additional $200 million equity investment being made by WCAS.

EquiLend's comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including Electronic Trading, Order Management, Post-Trade Automation, Data & Analytics and RegTech Software, enable clients to electronically access global liquidity pools, seamlessly manage pre- and post-trade workflows, gain critical insight into key market trends, comply with complex regulations and manage operating and financial risks.

Ryan Harper, General Partner at WCAS, stated, "We are impressed with EquiLend's highly differentiated suite of technology solutions and its sustained, trusted client relationships. We believe the Company is uniquely positioned to help drive further electronification, efficiency and innovation in its market." 

Sidney Ouyang, Principal at WCAS, added, "Given WCAS's experience investing in financial technology over the last 40 years, we have a deep appreciation for EquiLend's role as an essential market infrastructure provider serving the largest and most sophisticated financial institutions in the world.  We look forward to building on the Company's strong foundation with accelerated growth investments and an obsessive focus on customer success."

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with WCAS, a firm known for its commitment to building enduring market leaders and track record supporting leading financial technology companies," said Brian Lamb, CEO of EquiLend. "This partnership represents a significant milestone for EquiLend and, in turn, for our market. WCAS's support will be instrumental in accelerating our mission to deliver essential solutions to the securities finance industry. Together, we are committed to setting new standards in the industry and achieving unprecedented success for our clients and stakeholders."

WCAS was advised by Citi and Kirkland & Ellis, and EquiLend was advised by Broadhaven and Paul Hastings.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Post-Trade, Data & Analytics, RegTech, and Platform Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards. The company is committed to excellence and innovation, consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland, and India and has been honored as the Best Post-Trade Service Provider Globally, Best Market Data Provider Globally, and for its outstanding Diversity &

Inclusion initiatives in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2023. For more information, visit www.equilend.com.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

