Mark Almeida Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe as an Operating Partner in the Technology Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused on the technology and healthcare industries, is pleased to announce that Mark Almeida has joined the firm as an Operating Partner in the Technology Group supporting the firm's efforts in information services, data, analytics and software. Mr. Almeida brings over 30 years of experience at Moody's Analytics, where he played a pivotal role in the company's evolution and growth.

During his tenure as the founding President of Moody's Analytics, a unit of Moody's Corporation, Mr. Almeida was instrumental in developing the company's credit research offering into a multi-billion-dollar information and risk management platform. Mr. Almeida expanded Moody's Analytics through both organic development of innovative products as well as the acquisition of industry leading platforms such as Bureau van Dijk. Under his leadership, the company became an indispensable partner to customers worldwide, delivering proprietary data, powerful software tools, and specialized analytical expertise.

Christopher Hooper, General Partner at WCAS, commented, "Mark's remarkable tenure at Moody's Analytics and his extensive experience in information services make him an invaluable addition to our Technology Group. His leadership in financial analytics and risk management aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives, and we are excited about the depth of expertise he brings to WCAS."

Mr. Almeida, reflecting on his new role, said, "Joining WCAS presents an exciting new chapter in my career. I look forward to leveraging my experience in data and analytics to support the growing number of opportunities in the information services and broader technology space. With WCAS's long history of partnering with management teams to build market leaders, I am eager to contribute to our portfolio and support the firm's growth and success."

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

