DR PEPPER® INTRODUCES THE WINNERS OF THE 15TH ANNUAL DR PEPPER® TUITION GIVEAWAY

"The Dr Pepper® Tuition Giveaway program is a beloved tradition within our team and we are excited to be back on the field for another NCAA college football season," said John Alvarado, VP of Dr Pepper® Brand Marketing. "This year's winners are an incredibly driven group of students with a bright future ahead, and it is our honor to support them in their educational aspirations."

Grand prize winners and runners-up include:

ACC

Winner: Noah C., University of California Los Angeles

Runner-up: Grace P., New York University

Big 12

Winners: Gavin W., The Ohio State University and Ryan G., University of Pennsylvania

SEC

Winner: Andrew J., Sandhills Community College

Runner-up: Anita W., University of San Francisco

Big Ten

Winner: Siddharth S., Georgia Institute of Technology

Runner-up: Darcy W., Temple University

Pac-12

Winner: Mohamed A., Stony Brook University

Runner-up: Jeremiah J.,University of Florida

"Winning the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway is a huge moment for me," said Ryan. G. a Economics major at University of Pennsylvania. "This tuition is going to help me pursue my long term goals of becoming an entrepreneur and to make changes in today's society. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and the amazing experience of being here for the weekend."

In the entry submissions, students were asked to explain why they deserve tuition, how it would impact their lives, and how it would help them achieve their personal and professional goals. In his submission, Big Ten Championship winner Siddharth S., shared how he is studying towards earning his degree in Aerospace Engineering. "Winning $100,000 from Dr Pepper during this year's Tuition Toss is absolutely huge for me in my pursuit of my goals of creating a more sustainable future for aircrafts. As the first in my family to attend university in the United States, I am super grateful that this tuition will allow me to continue my educational pursuits."

At the Big 12 Conference championship game, Gavin W. and Ryan G. competed in a thrilling double tie breaker. A scoring issue on the field led to an inaccurate reading of the double OT and as a result Dr Pepper awarded both participants $100,000 in tuition. In the aftermath of the surprise announcement, Gavin W. shared, "They brought us up here to the top deck of the stadium and said they had an announcement to make. They gave us both $100,000 in scholarships, which was unreal! This completely pays for all of school right here. Thank you, Dr Pepper!"

Visit www.drpepper.com/tuition/ to learn more and join the conversation by following @DrPepper on Instagram.

About Dr Pepper®

Dr Pepper®, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper® have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar, Cream Soda, and Strawberries & Cream varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper® at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Instagram.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper

