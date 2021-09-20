Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Program Takes to TikTok with the #IDeserveTuitionContest

"We're pleased to have had awarded over $12 million to deserving college students in partnership with Scholarship America as part of our annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway," said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper. "This year, we're excited to tap into a culturally relevant platform, connecting with students where they're already engaged and consuming entertainment, with the hope of reaching even more to support their education ambitions."

Beginning Saturday, September 18, 2021 and running through October 13, 2021, Dr Pepper is accepting video submissions on TikTok through the #IDeserveTuitionContest hashtag challenge. Students will be encouraged to share, in the most creative way they can, why they deserve tuition. The challenge will feature a custom sound build throughout the video and, when the beat drops, creators will showcase why they deserve tuition, how it will impact their lives, and how it will help them achieve their personal and professional goals. Creators will need to incorporate the #IDeserveTuitionContest hashtag into their videos.

Applicants may also be surprised with additional Tuition dollars from Dr Pepper partners including: TikTok Creator Alex Presley; TikTok's foremost nostalgic science educator, Bill Nye; reality star and business leader Mark Cuban; social experiment comedians AreYouKiddingTv; TikTok comedian Adam W; sports entertainment content creators Dude Perfect and more.

"I'm excited to team up with Dr Pepper for their annual tuition give-away," Bill Nye said. "It gives students a chance to follow their dreams and pursue careers as scientists, engineers, physicians, or any profession for which they have passion. It's fantastic."

